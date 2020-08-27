Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-26 16:30:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD set to extend its run lower as it dangles above short-term support ‘Golden Cross’ formation may fuel a surge in $CADJPY rates $CADCHF coiling up to close out the month ⬇️🇨🇦 Canadian Dollar Outlook 🇨🇦⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/08/27/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-CADJPY-CADCHF-USDCAD-Levels-to-Watch--.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YegYh8Vevp
  • Ahead of the Jackson Hole summit, USD/JPY is likely to trade within a relatively tight range with upside capped at 106.55-60 in the short-term. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/wCVabmrQDW https://t.co/daI0uIG1JF
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/FWzMVy3yQc
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.11% Gold: -0.53% Silver: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cT9ihkvjKX
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TBPmyUqIxA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GnkAr3fs8J
  • Gut-check time for $AUDNZD bulls as price slices through key support at 1.0930 the 200-MA. A test of the June high looks likely if price closes below the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.0904) $AUD $NZD https://t.co/YH0XjcCgnX
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit may look past local data, eyeing the Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium and RNC. Will the Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GqVKMbNzuH https://t.co/E1ZNM8fTuQ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -12.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • 🇰🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

2020-08-27 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, BoC – Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD set to extend its run lower as it dangles above short-term support
  • ‘Golden Cross’ formation may fuel a surge in CAD/JPY rates
  • CAD/CHF coiling up to close out the month

BoC Flag Monetary Policy Limitations, CAD May Benefit

The Canadian Dollar may continue to outperform its haven-associated counterparts into the tail-end of the year, buoyed by the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, relatively resilient oil prices and the Bank of Canada’s suggestion that monetary policy may be at its effective limit.

The BoC’s Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins warned that “central banks are likely to run out of conventional firepower if we see an economic downturn in a low-interest-rate world” at the central bank’s Monetary Policy Framework review on August 26.

Wilkins added that although measured inflation “is close to zero, many people feel that inflation is higher than reported” and cited the example of the 4% rise in the Canadian meat prices since February as unreflective of “low inflation”.

These comments from the BoC’s second-in-command could indicate that the central bank is contemplating rolling back some of its existing policy measures in the near-term, which may serve to underpin the Canadian Dollar against its major counterparts.

USD/CAD Daily Chart – Schiff Pitchfork Guiding Price Lower

Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

USD/CAD daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD rates appear to be gearing up for an extended push lower as price consolidates below the psychologically pivotal 1.32 level after snapping through the 2011 uptrend earlier in the month.

Although the RSI has trekked higher since sliding into oversold territory in early June, it remains confined by the downtrend extending from the yearly extremes while the MACD indicator continues to hover below 0.

This could be indicative of lacking bullish momentum and may encourage selling pressure in the near term.

A daily close below the August 26 low (1.3132) would probably result in price sliding to support at the 50% Fibonacci (1.3039), with oversold readings on the RSI likely exacerbating the decline.

On the other hand, a limited recovery back to confluent resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.3198) and Schiff Pitchfork parallel could eventuate as the month of August comes to a close.

A break above the 1.32 level is needed to invalidate bearish potential and inspire a sustained recovery to resistance at the June low (1.3316).

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 23% -26% 4%
Weekly 28% 7% 22%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Daily Chart – ‘Golden Cross’ May Ignite Rally

Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

CAD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

CAD/JPY rates seem poised to extend the recent rally from the July low (77.62) despite failing to overcome resistance at the 81 mark and sliding back to support at the July 22 close (79.83).

In fact, this retracement from the monthly high may have validated the topside break of the Descending Triangle continuation pattern and suggests CAD/JPY could push above the 2015 downtrend (red zone) to fulfil the implied measured move (84.10) just shy of the yearly high (84.74).

With that in mind, a close above the August high (80.99) is needed to signal a resumption of the 4-week uptrend and would probably coincide with the RSI climbing into overbought territory.

On the other hand, a bearish Shooting Star candle could inspire sellers and possibly generate a more sustained correction back to the 21-day moving average (79.86).

CAD/CHF Daily Chart – Coiling Up to Close Out August

Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD Levels to Watch

CAD/CHF daily chart created using TradingView

The Canadian Dollar has clawed back lost ground against the Swiss Franc throughout the month of August, as CAD/CHF coils up just shy of the June low daily close (0.6925).

Although price has oscillated in a tight 100-point range, the RSI and MACD indicators hint at swelling bullish momentum.

Furthermore, the notable steepening of the 21-day moving average alongside a series of higher highs and higher lows (0.6869) could fuel a surge to test Symmetrical Triangle resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci (0.6974).

With a daily close above the July low (0.7001) probably coinciding with the RSI snapping its 8-week downtrend and carving a path for price to test the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (0.7065) and 2015 low weekly close (0.7071).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Forecast: XAG Stages Breakout, but Can Bulls Drive the Trend?
Silver Forecast: XAG Stages Breakout, but Can Bulls Drive the Trend?
2020-08-26 18:46:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
2020-08-26 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Did USD Bears Just Capitulate?
US Dollar Price Forecast: Did USD Bears Just Capitulate?
2020-08-25 18:34:00
EUR/USD Rates May Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
EUR/USD Rates May Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
2020-08-25 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Bearish