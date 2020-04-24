We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
2020-04-24 07:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/fSQPLqiAyb
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/hT5ndpBbxu
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6V0hPHYwH8
  • $AUDUSD: freno en el ascenso en 0.64 tras el fallo clínico de #Remdesivir como cura del #COVIDー19 #trading #usd https://t.co/BczQ6aaadB https://t.co/FiyaFrfOZp
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (APR), Actual: 69.4 Expected: 75.0 Previous: 79.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (APR), Actual: 79.5 Expected: 81 Previous: 92.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (APR), Actual: 74.3 Expected: 80.0 Previous: 85.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/q35WK3hCjL
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 81 Previous: 93 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-24
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade

2020-04-24 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro Outlook, EUR/USD, Eurozone Economy, PMI Data, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • Euro may fall if German IFO data underwhelms
  • Dismal PMI releases darkened growth outlook
  • EUR/USD broke below key support: what next?

Asia-Pacific Recap

US equity futures along with APAC stocks aimed lower early into Asia’s Friday trading session while crude oil prices edged slightly higher. FX markets reflected what appeared to be a risk-off tilt in market dynamics with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars at the time suffering a similar affliction as their growth-oriented peers. There did not appeared to have been a clear catalyst behind the moves.

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Report, Political Debacle

The Euro may fall if German IFO data reinforces the negative outlook for the Eurozone economy after flash PMI data for April showed alarming figures. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned EU policymakers that Eurozone GDP could fall as much as 15 percent in 2020. This comes as European leaders continue to debate on how to best deal with the issue of paying for the coronavirus stimulus measures.

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade

Source: IHS Markit

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The gloomy outlook was amplified when the United States – the largest economy in the world – printed its own figures with similarly gloomy implications. According to the report “Services companies registered the steepest rate of decline in the survey’s history, while manufacturers recorded the sharpest fall in sales since the depths of the financial crisis in early-2009”.

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI CascadeEuro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade

Source: IHS Markit

Digression aside, German IFO data for Business Climate, Expectations and Current Assessment are anticipated to show a 79.7, 75.0 and 80.5 prints, respectively. An underwhelming reading could add to the slew of worrying data that continues to hammer the Euro as regional growth prospects deteriorate. Political tension – as I outlined this week – may magnify liquidation pressure in Euro crosses.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

For more in-depth analysis be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

Euro Analysis vs US Dollar

As forecasted, EUR/USD broke below a key inflection point at 1.0783, potentially precipitating what could be an aggressive selloff if the breach is met with follow-through. While it appears that steep descending resistance (labeled as “Downtrend Alpha”) is invalidated, it is still possible for EUR/USD to decline at a similarly steep slope of depreciation. The next major point to monitor may then be support at 1.0654.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
2020-04-23 19:35:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
2020-04-22 19:30:00
US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook
US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook
2020-04-22 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.