We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Oil Show Focus Amid Recession, Stimulus, Netflix and Geopolitical Tension
2020-04-23 01:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Volatility Supports Next Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-04-22 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (APR P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 31 Previous: 36 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI (APR P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 29.0 Previous: 34.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit UK PMI Manufacturing s.a. (APR P) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42.0 Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • IHS Markit comments on EZ flash composite PMI... “Our model which compares the PMI with GDP suggests that the April survey is indicative of the eurozone economy contracting at a quarterly rate of approximately 7.5%". @DailyFXTeam
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Composite PMI (APR P), Actual: 13.5 Expected: 25.0 Previous: 29.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Services PMI (APR P), Actual: 11.7 Expected: 23.5 Previous: 26.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (APR P), Actual: 33.6 Expected: 38.0 Previous: 44.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eXVkRD06iv
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Composite PMI (APR P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 25.9 Previous: 29.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Services PMI (APR P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 23.5 Previous: 26.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

2020-04-23 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro Technical Analysis, Markit PMI, EU Leaders Summit – Talking Points

  • Euro could fall vs US Dollar if political tension flares up at EU leaders summit
  • Losses may be amplified if preliminary PMI data for April shows a dark future
  • EUR/USD eyes key inflection point – will breaking it catalyze liquidation bout?

Asia-Pacific Recap

APAC stocks and US equity futures pointed lower early into Asia’s Thursday trading session along with the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The trigger for the risk aversion appears to have been the publication of dismal PMI data out of Australia. This “risk-off” dynamic may have been subsequently amplified by Japan – the fourth largest economy in the world – releasing similarly dismal figures.

Euro Turns to EU Leaders Summit as Politics Unnerves Markets

The Euro may fall on the highly-anticipated EU leaders summit if officials fail to reach consensus on how to pay for recently-implemented coronavirus emergency stimulus measures. As I outlined earlier this week, Covid-19 may be magnifying what were already-embedded issues pre-dating the crisis that could weaken the politically-sensitive Euro. Get a detailed report of what topics are expected to be discussed here.

Euro Eyeing Preliminary Markit PMI Data

April’s preliminary Eurozone PMI data may also pressure the Euro if the outcomes fall The Euro may fall under what are already-low and alarming forecasts amid intra-regional political disputes. Economists estimate that the Eurozone will shrink by a little over 7 percent this year after Europe became the second epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic after China. Here is a breakdowns of the upcoming statistics and their respective estimates and prior figures:

Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

According to the prior PMI survey, the most recent composite reading marked the biggest one-month decrease on record. The report said that “The four largest nations covered by the survey all registered record declines in activity, with Italy and Spain experiencing the sharpest reductions”. Since then, the situation has become more dire and this new dark reality will likely be reflected in the preliminary numbers.

European Markit PMI

Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

Source: IHS Markit

However, the Eurozone is not the only region releasing PMI data. The United States and United Kingdom will both be publishing preliminary industrial, service and composite figures for April. Data out of the US may carry more market weight since it would be not only coming out of the new epicenter of the coronavirus, but also out of the world’s largest economy.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Euro Outlook

EUR/USD may extend its decline after it was rejected by the lower tier of a key inflection range between 1.0989 and 1.0981. This came despite the pair rendering descending resistance – labelled as “Downtrend Alpha” – as invalidated. EUR/USD may now flirt with frequently-tested support at 1.0783, which if broken could precipitate a longer and deeper selloff in the pair.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
2020-04-22 19:30:00
US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook
US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook
2020-04-22 07:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
EUR/USD May Fall if German ZEW Data Triggers Euro Selloff
EUR/USD May Fall if German ZEW Data Triggers Euro Selloff
2020-04-21 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.