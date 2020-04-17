We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Gloomy as Covid-19 Amplifies Political Tension
2020-04-17 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DailyFXEspanol: En una hora, webinario dedicado a la operación con el indicador MACD ofrecido por @HathornSabin https://www.dailyfx.com/espanol/calendario-webinars/368337019
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/e5I1hJmwPU
  • Análisis $GBPUSD: el optimismo se topa con el #Brexit, freno importante en 1.25 #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/OOBwlGXeVc
  • RT @JeremyNaylor_IG: With ugly economic data all around us no one cares anymore, but what about a #COVID19 trade to watch? @JMcQueenFX @IG…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7oE6FuCs04
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: -1.37% Silver: -2.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WwLV7e5V94
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pmMp3MhriU
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/Yg6ecRZZNr https://t.co/lxvqhQv9nE
  • “While inter-regional tensions are nothing new, the circumstances in which they are resurfacing could have more of an impact on the Euro now than before”. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/04/17/Euro-Outlook-Gloomy-as-Covid-19-Amplifies-Political-Tension.html
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.24% France 40: 2.86% US 500: 2.81% Germany 30: 2.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BgFCw6JXbD
Euro Outlook Gloomy as Covid-19 Amplifies Political Tension

Euro Outlook Gloomy as Covid-19 Amplifies Political Tension

2020-04-17 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro, Eurozone Economy, Recession, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • Euro is being hammered by recession risks, political tension
  • Coronavirus widening familiar, unwelcome North-South rift
  • EUR/USD prior steep downtrend appears to be back in play

Asia-Pacific Recap

US equity futures pointed higher along with the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars, reflecting what appeared to be a “risk-on” tilt in market mood. The anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar also suffered while Asia-Pacific stock markets were in the green. This jubilant dynamic continued even after Chinese GDP printed its first contraction in 28 years.

Euro at Risk as Coronavirus Amplifies Regional Political Strains

The Euro may be at risk of aggressive liquidation pressure as the politically-sensitive currency is tormented by familiar internal geopolitical rifts between the North and South. While inter-regional tensions are nothing new, the circumstances in which they are resurfacing could have more of an impact on the Euro now than before. The Eurozone now stands on the edge of a recession far worse than what it had endured over a decade ago.

After debating for over 16 hours, Eurozone finance ministers were able to reach a shallow agreement. Some of the provisions agreed upon included borrowing with almost no strings attached from the bailout fund known as the Emergency Stability Mechanism. Italian officials rejected the offer after recalling what had happened to their Mediterranean neighbors during the Eurozone debt crisis.

The fear of losing domestic sovereignty to external institutions is a bitter fruit for Mediterranean states to swallow, and constitutes a part of the wedge driven between Northern and Southern eurozone members. This sentiment is particularly acute in Italy where the right-wing leader Matteo Salvini of Lega Nord has decried the proposal. Here is an segment of his comments on radio talk show La7:

“I don’t believe in measures like the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is still talked about in Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels because it would be a debt imposed on our children. I don’t trust loans coming from Europe, which will then mean - as we have seen in Greece for example -that airports, rails and even monuments will be sold to the highest bidder.”La7.

Southern member states are instead more fond of issuing joint debt in the form of so-called “coronabonds”, though their fiscally-conservative Northern neighbors have strongly rejected the idea – a rift as old as time. This issue will likely continue to be a major sticking point. In the meantime, this will likely cause borrowing costs in economically-distressed countries like Italy to continue to rise – and the Euro may suffer for it.

Euro Outlook

EUR/USD may once again start trading under the steep guidance of descending resistance (labelled as “Downtrend Alpha”. This came after the pair failed to clear the lower tier of an inflection range between 1.0981 and 1.0989 that subsequently led to a 1.30 percent decline. The next level to monitor will be support at 1.0783. If it breaks below it with follow-through, EUR/USD may face severe liquidation pressure.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
2020-04-15 07:00:00
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.