US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-04-22 01:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
S&P 500 Slump Follows Oil's Slide, but Netflix and US Stimulus May Change Equation
2020-04-22 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch amid Correction from 2020 High
2020-04-22 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German deficit expects to be 4.25% of GDP this year $EUR
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.56% FTSE 100: 1.55% Wall Street: 1.45% Germany 30: 1.20% France 40: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XVQ0I80TrX
  • USD/MXN Price Outlook: Signals to Monitor on USD vs Mexican Peso Chart More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/22/USDMXN-Price-Outlook-Signals-to-Monitor-on-USD-vs-Mexican-Peso-Chart-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CiZkRWzcOF
  • $USDZAR is holding up quite well so far despite the enormous rally it had during the first quarter. If the US Dollar can continue to hold and digest in bullish fashion. Get your USD/ZAR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/HtiqTMQUsj https://t.co/0fzSdUH1sM
  • $GBPUSD: la inflación da un respiro entre las preocupaciones sobre el #Brexit #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/QY8fDd1Tev
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/04/22/US-Dollar-May-Resume-Rise-as-Covid-19-Darkens-Earnings-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USD #COVID19 #earnings https://t.co/KC2r1GgQ2b
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Stable door, bolting horse... https://t.co/3d4r3b4cGJ
  • 🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-22
US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook

US Dollar May Resume Rise as Covid-19 Darkens Earnings Outlook

2020-04-22 07:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US DOLLAR, AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, S&P 500, COVID-19, EARNINGS – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar broadly lower as sentiment improves across global markets
  • S&P 500 futures suggest a risk-on tilt will prevail in the hours ahead
  • Q1 earnings reports may sour the mood with Covid-19 impact weighed

The safe-haven US Dollar traded broadly lower in Asia Pacific trade, retracing some of the prior day’s outsized gains as the broader financial markets digested after another bout of liquidation. Commodity-linked currencies rose alongside other cyclical assets, with the Australian Dollar leading the way. The New Zealand Dollar was not far behind and the Canadian Dollar managed gains despite another drop in crude oil prices.

The chipper mood has bled into pace-setting S&P 500 futures, which now point assertively higher to suggest that a risk-on tilt may persist in the hours ahead. The economic calendar does not seem to offer anything potent enough to derail momentum. The earnings docket may stir volatility however, as Q1 reports from bellwether firms like Delta Air Lines, CSX and Alcoa cross the wires.

The forward guidance on offer may be of greatest interest as traders try to establish a baseline for the severity of disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Particular dour prognoses may further amplify already swelling global recession fears, souring sentiment anew. With about 15 percent of S&P 500 firms having reported thus far, actual results have trailed analysts’ forecasts by close to 9 percent.

USD, JPY DOWN WITH BONDS AS AUD AND NZD RISE WITH STOCKS

USD and JPY down, AUD and NZD up with stocks as market mood improves

Chart created with TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
EUR/USD May Fall if German ZEW Data Triggers Euro Selloff
EUR/USD May Fall if German ZEW Data Triggers Euro Selloff
2020-04-21 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces as Oil Prices Smashed
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces as Oil Prices Smashed
2020-04-20 20:05:00
Euro May Follow NZ Dollar Higher as Germany Eases Lockdown
Euro May Follow NZ Dollar Higher as Germany Eases Lockdown
2020-04-20 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.