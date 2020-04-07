We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting
2020-04-07 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT
2020-04-07 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
British Pound Drops Abruptly After News Prime Minister Moved to Intensive Care
2020-04-06 19:57:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD Australian March Foreign Reserves: Actual: 90.6b Previous: 83.6b
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/4eev6zPgYv
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uJHliAMWZL
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.2% Expected: -3.0% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -3.0% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • The Australian Dollar rallied after today's #RBA rate hold. To learn more, check out our Analyst @DavidCottleFX who wrote the story here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/07/Australian-Dollar-RBA-Monetary-Policy-Decision-AUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/Uduvyl03wb
  • [corr] If you have missed today's LIVE coverage of the #RBA where I discussed the $AUDUSD and #ASX200 outlook, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/tjSyfebdTv
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P), Actual: 0.6 Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P), Actual: 1.6 Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting

EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting

2020-04-07 06:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific recap: RBA holds rates at 0.25%, warned of hard times ahead
  • Eurozone finance minister meeting could elicit notable volatility in the Euro
  • EUR/USD may bounce from key support and retest descending resistance

Asia-Pacific Recap

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars rose vs their G10 counterparts as part of what appeared to be a spillover of optimism from Wall Street. The haven-linked US Dollar was in the red while Asia-Pacific equities were green, reflecting market-wide risk appetite. AUD rose over one percent after the RBA held interest rates at 0.25 percent and gave a press brief outlining their decision. Read the full report here.

Euro Eyes Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting

In the absence of major market-moving data, the Euro will be putting its focus primarily on the meeting between Eurozone finance ministers. The meeting the prior week failed to yield anything of substance as policymakers debated how to address stimulus concerns. The relatively fiscally conservative North is more inclined to give loans with conditions attached while Southern members states appear to strongly reject it.

Instead, they are proposing – along with some colleagues in the North – to issue joint debt via so-called corona-bonds. However, debt mutualization has been a controversial topic that has been a point of division between North and South for over a decade. Now, when the Eurozone edges closer to the precipice of a deep recession, this tension has been revived with unprecedented urgency.

The Euro may suffer in a politically-static environment if policymakers are unable to reach a consensus on a way forward. Regional consumer confidence data yesterday reported a -42.9 reading, missing the already-low -37.5. The report marked the weakest figures on record. To get a full breakdown of the financial, political and economic implications of the upcoming meeting, click here.

EUR/USD Analysis

Since topping at 1.1139, EUR/USD has faced severe liquidation pressure and has fallen over three percent as it trades below the steep guidance of descending resistance (labelled as “Downtrend Alpha”). If support at 1.0783 holds, the pair may then challenge the slope of depreciation. Having said that, failure to clear it could lead to capitulation and retesting a key floor, which if broken could catalyze a deeper selloff.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pop to Fresh Three-Week-Highs
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pop to Fresh Three-Week-Highs
2020-04-06 21:37:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Coils After Loonie Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Coils After Loonie Breakdown
2020-04-03 19:34:00
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro Ahead of NFP and PMI Prints
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro Ahead of NFP and PMI Prints
2020-04-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.