EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
2020-01-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
US Dollar Resistance Test, USD/CAD Tightening Range: Webinar
2020-01-21 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
2020-01-22 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EU-US Trade War, Euro Outlook – Talking Points

  • Euro outlook gloomy as EU-US trade tensions mount despite recent truce
  • US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto import tariffs
  • EUR/USD testing October uptrend; downside breakout may catalyze selloff

Euro at Risk From EU-US Trade War

What once seemed to be blue skies appears to have been more a fickle moment of respite as the Euro now finds itself under the dark clouds of a looming but familiar fundamental risk: a revived EU-US trade war. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose auto tariffs against the EU “if they don’t make a deal that’s a fair deal” (WSJ).

What this essentially does is render the prior trade truce Mr. Trump established with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, worthless. Trade policies with single EU member states are agreements with the entire bloc. By levying tariffs against one, it is essentially an attack against all. Consequently, the regional bloc would have to respond in kind. Another trade tiff would likely boost ECB rate cut bets and pressure the Euro.

A cross-Atlantic trade war would batter the Eurozone’s growth prospects and push inflation expectations lower. In the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report, analysts pointed to signs of economic stabilization but warned that geopolitical risks – like growth-hampering trade policies – could make GDP fall under the projected baseline. Learn more about how politics impacts markets here!

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has broken and closed below the lower bound of the 1.1091-1.1121 (gold-dotted lines) support-turned-resistance range, opening the door to testing the floor at 1.1039 (white-dotted line). The pair is also testing a key upward-sloping support channel (labeled as “October Uptrend Beta”), which, if broken may catalyze an aggressive decline beyond the 1.1039 floor.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

