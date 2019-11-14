We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data
2019-11-14 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Dour Even as Germany Narrowly Avoids Recession
2019-11-14 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite China Data Miss, Fed's Powell in Focus
2019-11-14 06:00:00
Gold Prices React to Former Resistance Zone and Snap Bearish Series
2019-11-14 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble
2019-11-14 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/v6hfPwSeDn
  • What is the best time to trade #forex? Find out: https://t.co/NbM2tJK9cl #tradingstyle https://t.co/AmtstPZEYs
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.73% Gold: 0.34% Silver: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EEsApAkMmS
  • Euro Outlook Dour Even as Germany Narrowly Avoids Recession - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/14/Euro.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #Germany #GDP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0JS1Y5wJNc
  • #Euro Outlook: #EURUSD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/11/14/Euro-Outlook-EURUSD-Decline-May-Accelerate-Ahead-of-GDP-Data.html
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.04% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eNZVkci3zp
  • This piece will analyze key technical developments in $EURNOK, GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK and $USDSEK as each pair approaches key technical levels.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/IQ75REEYZg https://t.co/44OZE9oOGF
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product w.d.a. (YoY) (3Q P), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product n.s.a. (YoY) (3Q P), Actual: 1.0% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data

2019-11-14 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Eurozone Economy – Talking Points

  • EUR/USD may extend decline if Eurozone GDP data sours sentiment
  • Euro could fall if soft growth fuels ECB rate cut bets amid slowdown
  • Policymakers anxious that slow growth may expose financial threats

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

Asia Pacific Recap

The Australian Dollar plunged alongside local government bond yields after a cascade of jobs data showed the unemployment rate had risen from 5.2 to 5.3 percent and a total of 19k jobs had been lost, missing the estimates calling for a 15k rise. The participation rate edged lower while both full- and part-time jobs declined. The prior month's results were also revised downward.

European Session Preview

EUR/USD may extend its decline if Eurozone GDP data disappoints and leads to capital flowing out of the Euro if traders speculate that softer growth data will pressure the ECB to inject additional stimulus. While overnight index swaps are overwhelmingly expecting for the central bank to hold rates through October 2020, the cumulative pressure of chronic underperformance may tilt officials to support additional liquidity provisions.

Eurozone Economy: Recession Ahead?

Preliminary year-on-year and month-on-month GDP data is expected to remain unchanged from their prior period at 1.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively. Economic data out of the Eurozone has been tending to underperform relative to economists’ expectations, so it would not be entirely surprising to see the data fall-line with this trend. Volatility may emerge in proportion to the degree that the report misses its estimates.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos on Tuesday said there remains scope for more stimulus if the economic conditions warranted it, especially against the backdrop of a “long low-growth” phase in the economy. However, Mr. de Guindos made a point to add that a prolonged period of economic weaker growth could pose a threat to the economy, especially as households in Europe become increasingly more leveraged.

As global interest rates continue to fall as a result of central bank officials using easing measures to counter world-wide disinflation stemming in large part from the US-China trade war, yield-starved investors have flocked to higher-yielding assets. However, as the demand for these securities has risen, the credit standards associated with them have declined and left portfolio managers exposed to financially precarious assets.

"During the global financial crisis, countries with high leverage in the banking and household sectors experienced more severe recessions. But corporate leverage can also amplify shocks, as corporate deleveraging could lead to depressed investment and higher unemployment, and corporate defaults could trigger losses and curb lending by banks."

Chart showing European debt

Source: IMF

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has been rapidly declining ever since it had broken the October 1 uptrend and is now aiming to test Support 3 (see chart below) at 1.0971. Traders may wait to add onto their short positions until a break below the upcoming floor is met with follow-through. Conversely, selling pressure may wane just before the pair hits 1.0971 and traders may start buying into what they see as a swing-low with upside potential.

EUR/USD Price Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
2019-11-13 14:30:00
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
2019-11-13 08:00:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-12 13:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP Broke Congestive Zone. Selloff Ahead?
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP Broke Congestive Zone. Selloff Ahead?
2019-11-12 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.