Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 - Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/zRBB1hmhJm
  • USD/CAD has bounced off a key support area on Friday and could potentially charge higher in the coming week as risk-aversion over coronavirus fears has started to dominate market moves. Get your weekly CAD technical forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/bySyBXTAdr https://t.co/y6UqD0quGN
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/sPcCTQfaRd
  • The US Dollar slipped last week after the Federal Reserve calmed taper timeline talks. Friday’s non-farm payrolls figure may rekindle upside USD bets if it impressive. Get your weekly USD forecast from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/4KDanAA0Q1 https://t.co/ZZWpIZlZBo
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/J0F9xIw2I0
  • The Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 find themselves with significantly different technical formations but traders may find cause for optimism in both indices. Get your weekly equities technical forecast from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/22fvav620W https://t.co/ajXEhMQhUp
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/wRwHXFbbBW
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/ZWwGB8J6I7
  • Ethereum is starting to outperform Bitcoin again ahead of ETH’s latest upgrade, while Binance continues to pare back business areas amid ongoing regulatory pressure. Get your crypto forecast from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ul4TIfI9bv https://t.co/Ht5Mr0uu91
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/m06h4hjwVP
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 - Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 - Loonie Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

The USD/CAD reversal continues after last week’s rejection at the 1.2800 handle. While prices were strong and surging to open last week’s trade, the past nine days have shown a stark change-of-pace as sellers have re-taken control and driven the pair back below the key psychological level of 1.2500. At this point, USD/CAD is heading for one if its last spots of support should the bullish trend hold up, and this projects to around 1.2426. This is a swing-low from mid-July that lines up with a bullish trendline that initially guided the reversal higher in the first-half of June.

Given how aggressively prices have come off over the past two weeks, a bounce here wouldn’t necessarily obviate the potential for bearish price action in the big picture; but this could offer a temporary respite to the selling pressure that’s taken over of late.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

On a bigger picture look, that basis for reversal remains of interest. Last week’s price action produced a shooting star formation, which can often show up around bearish reversals. This week’s continuation of that selling pressure has opened the door to an evening star pattern, which is similarly followed with the aim of bearish reversals albeit on a longer-term basis with the three-candle-formation.

To learn more about evening stars or shooting stars, join us in DailyFX Education.

That puts some pretty intense focus on this spot of short-term support looked at earlier in USD/CAD. A hold of that support could lead to a short-term bump up to the 1.2500 psychological level, at which point we may be able to glean some additional information about that next trend in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Looking for a Lifeline in PCE Inflation Data
US Dollar Looking for a Lifeline in PCE Inflation Data
2021-07-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Trend Still Points Higher After FOMC, Q2 GDP Eyed
US Dollar Trend Still Points Higher After FOMC, Q2 GDP Eyed
2021-07-29 07:04:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-07-28 15:30:00
US Dollar Up as FOMC Meeting Nears, Consumer Confidence Data Eyed
US Dollar Up as FOMC Meeting Nears, Consumer Confidence Data Eyed
2021-07-27 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish