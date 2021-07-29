Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 - Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

The USD/CAD reversal continues after last week’s rejection at the 1.2800 handle. While prices were strong and surging to open last week’s trade, the past nine days have shown a stark change-of-pace as sellers have re-taken control and driven the pair back below the key psychological level of 1.2500. At this point, USD/CAD is heading for one if its last spots of support should the bullish trend hold up, and this projects to around 1.2426. This is a swing-low from mid-July that lines up with a bullish trendline that initially guided the reversal higher in the first-half of June.

Given how aggressively prices have come off over the past two weeks, a bounce here wouldn’t necessarily obviate the potential for bearish price action in the big picture; but this could offer a temporary respite to the selling pressure that’s taken over of late.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

On a bigger picture look, that basis for reversal remains of interest. Last week’s price action produced a shooting star formation, which can often show up around bearish reversals. This week’s continuation of that selling pressure has opened the door to an evening star pattern, which is similarly followed with the aim of bearish reversals albeit on a longer-term basis with the three-candle-formation.

That puts some pretty intense focus on this spot of short-term support looked at earlier in USD/CAD. A hold of that support could lead to a short-term bump up to the 1.2500 psychological level, at which point we may be able to glean some additional information about that next trend in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

