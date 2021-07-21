Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses - Did Loonie Bottom?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance Following Strategy Review
2021-07-21 14:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin halts recent slide, bounces higher after briefly trading below $30,000 $BTC #Bitcoin https://t.co/es3C4bC62R
  • The Bitcoin plunge has broken below downtrend support with the decline now approaching the next key support objectives just lower- watch the closes. Get your $BTC market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/UVDnKUgDHz https://t.co/S2JzeajJFE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.38%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Cou0RBNO2M
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.52% Silver: 1.10% Gold: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XupWQhG9ta
  • US 10Y Treasury yield extends higher, trading back above the 200 day moving average https://t.co/5LLi3WNB72
  • USD/CAD Reversal - Price Back in Support Zone - #USDCAD chart https://t.co/wMdZMYmn5U
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 1.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hUqBnYuG28
  • RT @RichDvorakFX: @bbands I like it #Bitcoin https://t.co/Snok5vPdAw
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.80% US 500: 0.68% France 40: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.09% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/J1IgBCe41Z
  • The latest positioning data for USD/CAD shows 59% of retail traders with IG are net-long. You can track trader sentiment in real-time for $USDCAD and other key markets on the @DailyFX website: Link - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/Ig5tV6uPmp
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses - Did Loonie Bottom?

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses - Did Loonie Bottom?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD broke out in a big way to start the week, setting a fresh five month high.
  • The past two days, however, have seen the entirety of that breakout erased with USD/CAD returning to a key zone of support/resistance.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s been a feast or famine week so far for USD/CAD bulls, as the pair started out with a big breakout beyond a key zone of resistance, only for sellers to jump in and re-take control of the matter.

I had last looked into the pair ahead of the monthly open, and at the time USD/CAD had just put in a support test at another key area on the chart. Resistance was looming overhead, spanning from the 1.2500 psychological level up to the 1.2622 Fibonacci level and hadn’t yet come back into play, as buyers had shied away from a 1.2500 re-test ahead of the July open.

I looked at the pair again around last week’s open, highlighting this as an ‘amplified usd scenario’ that could see considerable strength should USD bulls continue to push, which is precisely what happened leading into this week and that Monday breakout.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Taking a step back on the chart to put this recent breakout and reversal into perspective, and matters seem a bit more calm, at least with some context. This can actually keep the door open for USD bulls, as prices are essentially pulling back for a support test in that same really big zone of 1.2500-1.2622. This zone started to come into play as support ahead of the 2021 open, and soon became resistance in April before prices broke down. It returned as in July, albeit briefly, and with prices quickly returning to this area – it looks like it could be a support test.

Bulls holding a higher-low above last week’s swing low of 1.2426 can keep the door open for bullish long-term strategies in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart: Return to Support (from Prior Resistance)

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
2021-07-20 18:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
2021-07-20 07:09:00
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
2021-07-15 20:00:00
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
2021-07-15 07:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed