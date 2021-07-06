Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/07/06/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Bulls-Make-a-Push-from-Neckline-Support.html $Gold $GC $GLD https://t.co/qbpsWMCJRH
  • The Dollar has charged into a disappointing ISM report while $SPX is slipping for the first time in 8 trading days. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses what's happening! https://t.co/X5PDcEGHk4
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.14% Silver: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -2.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Wb39Kuky0f
  • Big bid for USTs briefly sends the ten-year Treasury yield down into the 1.35-handle. https://t.co/mnNOtohVOy
  • Interesting miss here on ISM Services PMI. Noteworthy that the employment sub-component contracted to 49.3 in June from 55.3 in May, and prices paid decelerated -1.1ppts to 79.5. Could potentially see an unwind of $USD strength on the session as this may alleviate Fed taper risk https://t.co/nD50E7UJdA
  • Service sector activity in the US follows the factory measure from last week lower. Big drop at 60.1 versus 63.5 expected. Employment drops into negative territory (49.3) and even inflation slips to 79.5 (from 80.6) https://t.co/02jaeZe3CP
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 60.1 Expected: 63.5 Previous: 64 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.30%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QpUxILkHNW
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.99% Silver: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -2.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XvbCRwXaoa
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 63.5 Previous: 64 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold just closed June as its worst month since November of 2016.
  • Already in July Gold prices have put in a stern bounce – but does this change the big picture?
  • The next major drivers in the rates theme are expected later this summer, keeping the door open to mean reversion and retracement themes in the yellow metal.
Advertisement

It was a rough month of June for Gold bulls. The yellow metal put in its worst month since November of 2016, and as highlighted last week, that month of underperformance came in ahead of eight rate hikes over the next two years, from December 2016 through December of 2018.

And given the current backdrop and the driver that pushed Gold over the ledge last month, the similarity makes sense, as the recent bearish push in Gold was driven by the signaling in the FOMC projection that highlighted two possible rate hikes in 2023.

But, as also shared in that recent article, Gold prices were in the process of testing a key support level, taken from the neckline of a double bottom formation; and that kept the door open for reversal themes on a short-term basis. The rally from that support has continued to hold through the weekly open, constituting a jump of more than $65 at one point.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Holiday Rally: Does it Change Anything?

Not really. As looked at ahead of the NFP release and the long weekend around the Fourth of July, the next major drivers on the rates theme that’s seemed to really impact Gold is later this summer. The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium takes place in August and the September FOMC rate decision is the next big item. And on top of that, nothing substantial has come out on the wires around the rates theme and there doesn’t appear to be much that has changed.

With that said, it’d be unlikely that the motive that drove this bearish trend throughout the month of June would suddenly just go away. So, while there is a short-term bullish theme with fresh higher-highs and higher-lows, this may be setting up into the lower-high of a longer-term theme in which bears continue to position for an eventual change in FOMC focus.

For traders with a longer-time frame, waiting to see how prices react at these points of possible lower-high resistance can be key for bearish approaches. Going out to the four-hour chart presents a couple of these areas, with a Fibonacci level around 1825 as the most nearby; and there’s a secondary area of prior support resting around the 1850 level that could similarly be utilized for lower-high resistance in bearish approaches.

On the support side, the area around 1795-1800 appears interesting, and for those short-term bullish approaches a hold of support here keeps the door open for a test of 1825 or, perhaps even 1850.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices: Bigger Picture

Taking a further step back on Gold and we can see where the month of June took out more than 61.8% of the rally that took all of April and May to build. The trendline projection from the longer-term bull flag plots very near that 1825 level that’s also the 38.2% retracement of the April-May bullish move. This could turn out to be a key test if it happens, as this would see the short-term bullish trend colliding with the longer-term bearish trend at a very key inflection point on the chart.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Is the Bullish Trend Dead and Done?
Gold Price Forecast: Is the Bullish Trend Dead and Done?
2021-07-01 16:15:00
Mexican Peso Short-Term Outlook Hinges on NFP Data, Levels to Watch in USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Short-Term Outlook Hinges on NFP Data, Levels to Watch in USD/MXN
2021-06-30 20:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bounce from Key Zone - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Bounce from Key Zone - Loonie Levels
2021-06-30 16:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot
US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot
2021-06-30 07:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed