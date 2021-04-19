News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-19 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
2021-04-19 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uK7z1OwAvN
  • IBM Q1 2021 Earnings: - Revenue: $17.73B (est: $17.32B) - Operating EPS: $1.77 (est: $1.65) ***Reaffirms FY Outlook*** $IBM
  • Now in the second half of April, the economic calendar brings forth several data releases and events that historically invite more volatility to FX markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/xLBEt5Zc6R https://t.co/BCl4qNpFlm
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.08% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yGpQEAhfhB
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/19/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD.html $USD $EURUSD $GBPUSD https://t.co/Jyr7pfHhdH
  • RT @CGasparino: BREAKING -- @JoeBiden Admin is in the early stages of developing a regulatory approach to the booming crypto biz, sources t…
  • The US Dollar is in correction within the yearly uptrend with the decline now eyeing initial support objectives just lower. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/QLdiJa8z7v https://t.co/95rBic2Ke8
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.03% Gold: -0.29% Silver: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nj9OGkvt7a
  • The Dollar ($DXY) has cleared both its 50-day SMA and the midpoint of the 2021 range. What has greater pull: its roll as wayward safe haven (vs inverted $SPX) or the recent fade in returns (US 10yr). The 20-day correlation to both approximately ~0.8, strong https://t.co/1dteHRggua
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) trend from last March picking up steam again. February and January lows up next on radar, could take a few weeks. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/KCsZINK3KI https://t.co/3EN4Xrxnjn
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Talking Points:

  • The Q2 sell-off in the US Dollar continues as the Greenback continues to peel back Q1 gains.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both testing resistance levels of note, with Cable putting in a massive move to start the week.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

The US Dollar put in a quick move of weakness to start the week, furthering the Q2 theme that’s seen a large chunk of Q1 gains wiped out. This was a central focus of the Q2 Technical Forecast for the US Dollar, in which I looked at the monthly chart while highlighting the fact that last quarter’s strength looked as though it was a counter-trend move after an oversold US Dollar found support at a long-term Fibonacci level.

The chart below is an updated version of what’s in that Q2 Technical Forecast, and if you’d like to download the report in full, the link below can get that set up:

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get the Q2 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

On the below weekly chart, we can get a better idea for how this Q2 theme has started to set-in. The US Dollar bottomed in the first week of Q1, after which a grind developed around Fibonacci support in the vicinity of the psychological level at 90.

This confluent support helped to hold the lows, with buyers making their mark in the month of March, helping to push the Greenback up to a fresh four-month-high on the final trading day of Q1.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

US Dollar Sell-Off Sinks to Fibonacci Support

On the below Daily chart, I’ve added a Fibonacci retracement around that major move in the month of March. Prices have already begun to test the 61.8% retracement of that major move but, for now, it appears this line-in-the-sand is helping to set support. This also highlights the potential for lower-high resistance around that prior batch of short-term support that helped to hold the lows on Thursday and Friday of last week. This plots to around 91.56 on the DXY.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Peeks Above 1.2000 – When Might it Peak?

Forgive the pun, I couldn’t help myself. EUR/USD had set up for a test of resistance in the 1.1965-1.2000 area and the pair is staging a breakout to begin the week, testing above the big figure for the first time since early-March. It is difficult to imagine the US Dollar making a concerted move without at least some cooperation from EUR/USD, and given the Euro’s 57% allocation in the DXY US Dollar basket, that makes sense.

At this point, there’s another item of resistance that’s starting to come into play in EUR/USD, and this emanates from the 2017-2018 major move in the pair. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from that move is at 1.1709, and this price helped to catch the four-month low around the end of Q1.

The 23.6% retracement of that major move plots just above the 1.2000 handle, at 1.2033. That price is so far helping to hold the highs for today.

To learn more about Fibonacci, join us in DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

EURUSD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Cable Back to the Big Fig

It’s been a big day for the British Pound. Coming into March trade GBP/USD was looking like one of the more consistent major pairs, sticking within a trend channel for most of the previous five months, spanning back to early-September. But that trend broke down later in the month as the USD-surge hastened into quarter-end.

GBP/USD found support at a confluent spot between a couple of long-term Fibonacci levels, and after a couple of tests at that zone prices began to spring-higher. That led into a bullish week, with GBP/USD gaining each day, and that theme has hastened so far this week as the pair is making a strong push up to a big area on the chart.

At this point, price action has begun to test the under-side of that bullish channel, and this is confluent with the 1.4000 psychological level. That’s the same 1.4000 psychological level that rebuked three different bullish advances in early-March. Can buyers take it out this time?

To learn more about trendlines or psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Testing Key Support as Yields Slide Lower
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Testing Key Support as Yields Slide Lower
2021-04-19 07:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs
2021-04-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Looks to Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data for a Lifeline
US Dollar Looks to Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data for a Lifeline
2021-04-15 07:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed