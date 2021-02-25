Silver Price Forecast: XAG Settles, Can Bulls Force a SLV Breakout?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Rally Eyes January High
2021-02-25 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Explode Higher - Are Gains Sustainable?
2021-02-24 17:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-24 22:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Price Tamed on Fundamentals, Hovering Above Key Support
2021-02-25 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery First Test at Trend Resistance
2021-02-24 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
  • Higher yields creating TINA headwinds for US equities
  • US Indices are extending their declines, with the S&P500 now down over 2% and the Nasdaq down over 3%. The $VIX has spiked to its highest point since the beginning of February. DOW -1.57% NDX - 3.27% SPX -2.24% RUT -3.30% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM https://t.co/hMxBoIgiVY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.89%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2DZX8NDxeP
  • $GBPUSD is headed lower today, falling by over 100 pips from its intraday high. The pair is now trading below the 1.4100 level for the first time since Tuesday. $GBP $USD https://t.co/6xTAYdIj3C
  • $GBP extending losses. Reminder, the rally had been somewhat stretched - $GBPUSD (-0.5%) - $EURGBP testing 0.87 (+1%) - $GBPCHF down to 1.27 (-0.8%)
  • Fed's Bostic: - Will be "very, very patient" with monetary policy - It is going to take a long time to recover the jobs lost - Economy is headed in the right direction - Rise in yields is "probably a good sign" #Fed $USD
  • SEC is said to investigate Elon Musk for his tweets on Dogecoin, according to sources $BTC, $DOGE
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.32% Silver: -1.28% Gold: -1.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/voEsf2pNp8
  • It looks like this week's risk bounce headed by the $SPX seems to faltered before really lifting off. How long before negative real returns on investments override capital gains expectations that are never fulfilled? https://t.co/bXF7o5SwuP
  • $EURGBP is strengthening today after rebounded off the nearly one year lows set yesterday below 0.8600, now trading at its highest level of the week. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/ydN3SUZTHO
Silver Price Forecast: XAG Settles, Can Bulls Force a SLV Breakout?

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Settles, Can Bulls Force a SLV Breakout?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Silver Price Forecast:

It was almost a month ago that I began looking at silver, presenting the potential for a bullish breakout. That breakout showed up soon after, and price action in Silver pushed up to a fresh seven-year-high in the following week, temporarily touching above the 30 level before scaling back.

Since then, buyers have largely helped to hold support. Silver prices have not kept up with the broader commodity space that’s seen some rather outlandish moves in areas like Copper, Lumber or Tin. But – Silver is also holding up considerably better than Gold, even with a weak US Dollar, as the Gold-Silver ratio continues to plummet.

To learn more about Silver Trading Strategies and Tips, check out this recently launched module of commodities content inside of DailyFX Education

For Silver prices – the big question is whether buyers are lining up to pose another breakout. And, if so, can they finally substantiate a significant move above the psychological level at 30, which has already helped to create two reversals over the past seven months. Will the third time be the charm at the psychologically important 30 handle?

To learn more about psychological levels and how they can function as support/resistance, check out DailyFX Education

Silver Daily Price Chart

Silver Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Silver on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-02-24 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Dovish Powell, Stimulus Vote to Weigh on USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: Dovish Powell, Stimulus Vote to Weigh on USD
2021-02-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
2021-02-23 17:00:00
