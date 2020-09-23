News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone
2020-09-22 14:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-22 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
2020-09-23 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones May Fall, Will Retail Investors Chase the Bottom?
2020-09-23 04:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds, DAX Consolidates, Hang Seng May Form "AB=CD"
2020-09-23 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows
2020-09-23 14:09:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Key Supports Broken as US Dollar Strengthens
2020-09-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Will Likely Fall Further, FTSE Up
2020-09-23 08:00:00
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Evans says unemployment rate may drop to 7% in 2020, 5.5% by end of 2021 - BBG
  • Going live for this week's equity market webinar in 10 minutes talking $QQQ outflows, $DAX technical levels and more Join here - https://t.co/nTpoA2moq4
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.36% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.97% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/suQZHy8zRk
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Economic activity remains well below where it was before the pandemic - Main street loans may not be best for every business - Many of our programs require support of Treasury
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.10% France 40: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.39% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E8WyJ2zpXq
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-23
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (18/SEP) Actual: 0.004M Previous: -0.074M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-23
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (18/SEP) Actual: -3.363M Expected: 1.02M Previous: 3.461M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-23
  • Gold has extended its slide to a third day. This extends its move below 1,900 and looks more convincing as a technical break. The overlay is the S&P 500 which shows typical risk on / risk off labels are not to be taken at face value https://t.co/EMwEbKUWsx
  • GBP/USD dropped through trendline support Tuesday and now faces a further fall to the 200-day moving average at 1.2655. If that fails to hold, more weakness can be expected. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/TNMKgGYzxW https://t.co/gNkicEwGc1
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows

2020-09-23 14:09:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Pullback Continues

Gold prices have continued to sink, further erasing a portion of that extremely bullish move that built in through the summer. Overnight, Gold prices put in an aggressive bearish move to push down to a fresh monthly low, finding a bit of support at a key area on the chart plotted around the 1871 level.

At this point, the monthly chart of Gold is threatening an evening star pattern, which is often followed with the aim of bearish reversals. This would be accented by the long-legged doji that printed for August trade, following the big jump in July as Gold prices began breaking out to fresh all-time-highs. This doji in August has so far been followed by a bearish move in Gold through September, and for the formation to be confirmed – September price action would need to take-out at least half of the July candlestick body. This plots to around 1878.42, which has started to come into play with this recent bearish move.

To be sure, this isn’t the first sign of bearish pressure in Gold prices. I had pointed out the potential for reversal on the very same day that Gold set its current all-time-high, as that fresh high quickly led into the build of a bearish engulfing candlestick on the daily chart. The following week, Gold prices came off with aggression, at one point retracing more than $200. But – even after that move had settled, buyers didn’t yet appear ready to jump back on the bid, at least not to the same degree as to what showed during this summer; and when August price action closed as a doji – highlighting a reversal from aggressive strength that drove a fresh all-time-high into a bearish outlay for the last few weeks of the month – yet another sign was pointing to potential for pullback.

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Slips Below Key Supports

Gold bulls have had ample opportunity to continue the move over the past seven weeks, key of which was an August backdrop that offered USD-weakness. And as USD-strength has started to show more prominently in September, there’s been an even greater build of pressure in Gold prices and the yellow metal has slipped below a key area of support on the chart that plots around the prior all-time-high.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The support zone that runs from the psychological 1900 up to the prior all-time-high of 1920 has helped to hold support in Gold for more than a month, catching multiple inflections and tests along the way. The sell-off on Monday temporarily tested below this zone, but buyers quickly brought price back into this area on the chart, and it held again through yesterday’s trade. But now sellers are swinging with a bit more aggression and price action is perched-below, getting a bit of help on the settlement of support around 1871.72, which is the 50% marker of the June-August bullish run.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Price Strategy Moving Forward

There’s now just one week left in Q3 and as the door opens into Q4 a number of themes remain of interest, key of which is the prospect of a stronger US Dollar after the US currency ran into a huge area of chart support in early-September. But, also at issue is the upcoming Presidential Election, a recent shift in FOMC policy and, of course, a brewing pandemic in the background with unknown consequences as the weather turns cooler and flu season approaches.

We’re in some fairly uncharted territory here, which is likely one of the reasons for the explosive move in Gold prices this summer. At that point, the economic response was fairly clear and slowdowns were going to be countered by government stimulus and that liquidity pushed helped to drive risk assets to fresh all-time-highs, like Gold or the Nasdaq or even the S&P 500.

{{GUIDE| TRADE_THE_NEWS }}

But now? A litany of questions permeates the backdrop as little looks settled in Washington and this November’s election is lining up to be extremely contentious. This makes the fundamental side of Gold perhaps even more unpredictable than normal – which means that traders utilizing techs can incorporate more of a reversal/breakout approach as opposed to waiting for smooth trends to develop.

At this point, current support as noted above is coming in around the 50% marker of the June-August major move, and just below that is another key level of interest at 1859.25. This is the 23.6% retracement of the 2018-2020 major move. This price along with the 1871 level helped to catch the sell-off in early-August and this is the next support zone of interest for current price action.

On the resistance side of the coin, that prior zone of support from 1900-1920 looms large, and above that is another level of interest around 1943.41.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Tracks Shift in Risk Sentiment Despite Powell Testimony
US Dollar Tracks Shift in Risk Sentiment Despite Powell Testimony
2020-09-23 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Showing Reversal Tendencies
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Showing Reversal Tendencies
2020-09-22 17:00:00
EU Stoxx 50 Index at Risk as COVID-19 Second Wave Fuels Volatility
EU Stoxx 50 Index at Risk as COVID-19 Second Wave Fuels Volatility
2020-09-22 07:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed