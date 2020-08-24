0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?
2020-08-24 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Real Time News
  Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29%
  Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (AUG) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 84.2
  Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.44% Gold: -0.78% Silver: -1.01%
  • #Gold prices came into August with a full head of steam, setting a fresh all-time-high earlier this month. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/dKo0FgTk16 https://t.co/n2BbDYAEfo
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.31%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.46%.
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/08/24/Gold-Price-Forecast-JS-XAU-Sinks-to-Support-Will-Gold-bulls-react-gold-price-today.html https://t.co/BAkfJuaUMI
  Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.06% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% France 40: -0.02%
  Speaker Pelosi says democrats are looking into FDA approvals - BBG
  • The volatility seen in gold prices throughout August may have yielded a consolidation in the form of a triangle. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/dUIiqtg3l3 https://t.co/NoRJQTh4Ug
  Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.21% Gold: -0.56% Silver: -1.32%
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?

2020-08-24 19:42:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Talking Points

  • Gold prices came into August with a full head of steam, setting a fresh all-time-high earlier this month.
  • Since then, buyers have taken a back seat as a rather sizable retracement has built-in.
  • More recently, Gold prices have appeared to settle around a key area of support, begging the question as to whether this is where bulls might respond to continue that prior topside trend, or whether a deeper pullback lies ahead.
  • As highlighted earlier this month, Gold price action finished the first week of August as a bearish engulfing pattern, which will often be approached with aims of bearish continuation. That pattern formed after a fresh all-time-high and since then, sellers have largely had control as prices have dropped and then digested. This pattern is taught as part of the DailyFX education curriculum.

Gold Prices Sink to Support – Can Bulls Find Footing?

Gold prices came into the month of August with a full head of steam, soon setting a fresh all-time-high in the first week of the month. But, that first week didn’t close with strength, as the first Friday of August produced a bearish engulfing candlestick that was highlighted in the Gold Weekly Technical Forecast.

As shared in that article, that pattern produced the potential for a pullback as an overbought trend began to digest. And while the following fall appeared rather dramatic, with Gold prices shedding about 10% in a week, the sell-off didn’t last for long and support soon played-in from around a trendline projection.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Since then, however, price action has been fairly mean-reverting with support showing around the 1920-1941 area, also highlighted in that article a few weeks ago; with resistance coming in around the 1987-2009 spot, which was also highlighted but was previously being followed as a potential ‘s1’ spot of support.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Gold hourly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Price Action and the Trouble with Timing Trends

At this point the big question is whether this is the spot that Gold bulls decide to take over again or, whether they’ll take a back seat to allow for a deeper retracement. Such is often the scenario when dealing with an overbought (or oversold) market. But the prior trend is rather clear, which was aggressively bullish, and the question as to whether or not this is set to extend will likely be determined by headline drivers. It just so happens that this week’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is one of those possible venues for motivation; as a veritable ‘who’s who’ in Global Central Banking will descend (virtually) upon Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s Zoom channel to talk about big picture issues for the global economy.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

This can help to keep the focus on current support, with a breach above the 2009 level opening the door to the possibility of continuation for higher-highs and higher lows as buyers get back in the driver’s seat.

Gold Price Four-Hour Chart

Gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

