EUR/USD
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Poor on Demand For Havens
2020-04-21 08:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Texas Instruments Earnings: EPS $1.24 vs $0.99 exp Rev: $3.33b vs $3.14b exp $TXN Shares are 3% higher in after-hours trading
  • that's a lot of Tiger King https://t.co/r0IAGMDxsO
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go https://t.co/8Kka4kVMgB
  • $NFLX shares are 10% higher in after-hours trading
  • Netflix $NFLX Earnings: EPS: $1.57 vs $1.65 Rev: $5.77b vs $5.76b exp Subscribers: 15.8m added vs 7.2m exp
  • US virus cases up 5.7 percent, largest rise since April 10 - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.37% Germany 30: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.10% US 500: 0.10% FTSE 100: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dkVdIFNyuB
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says crash in oil prices will likely be temporary - BBG
  • Illinois Governor Pritzker says state is still not at the peak for virus cases $SPX
  • ECB to hold call tomorrow and may talk about loosening collateral rules to include junk bonds - BBG
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?

Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?

2020-04-21 19:34:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Analysis:

  • The February-March sell-off had reverberations throughout global markets, with the Dow down by as much as 38.5%, the S&P 500 off by as much as 35.9% and the Nasdaq 100 giving back as much as 32.1%.
  • For almost a full month, buyers had control with US equities jumping-higher, aided by some massive government stimulus programs that helped to ease worries.
  • Yesterday’s carnage in oil markets continued for another day and with both the supply and demand sides of the equation remaining worrisome, there may be continued collateral effects as market confidence wanes.

Dow, S&P 500 Push Back Down After a Month of Rebound

It was almost a full month of calm after stocks bottomed around March 22nd; and in the time since the S&P 500 went on to gain as much as 32.6% from the March lows up to the April highs.

The driver for the prior bearish run was fairly obvious: Widespread shutdowns in the effort of flattening the curve and stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus. As this was happening, a few potentially problematic areas began to flare with risk aversion, key of which were US Treasuries and the US Dollar, which gained as much as 8.8% from the March low up to the March high.

It appeared, at the time, that the big fear was that an already highly-leveraged global economy may see collateral effects from the near-certain economic slowdown that would emanate from the coronavirus-related shutdowns, and with the mayhem in oil markets yesterday, that fear may be making a stark reappearance into the equation. And while a portion of yesterday’s mayhem in oil prices can be chalked up to futures market dynamics, as discussed by John Kicklighter, today brought more volatility into the mix as oil prices again sold-off. Our own Martin Essex discussed earlier this morning how that carnage in oil prices has already impacted sentiment; and the response in stocks has thus far been fairly pessimistic.

US stocks continued to trade-lower today, and in the S&P 500, this shows as a push below a rising wedge pattern that had built in the month since those lows were set in March. Today’s bearish push has brought not only a break below the support side of that wedge pattern, but the print of a fresh weekly low and a bit of resistance off of a prior support area showing in the approximate area of 2753, which had helped to hold the lows just last week.

S&P 500 Four-Hour Price Chart

SPX500 Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

As discussed in webinars over the past month, amongst major US equity indices, it appears that the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been the laggard; getting hit a bit harder on the way down and then being a bit slower to rally on the way back-up. Resistance in the Dow showed up in a confluent area on the chart, as there are a couple of Fibonacci levels meshing with a trend-line projection that can be found the February 2016 swing low to the December 2018 swing low. For those looking at bearish strategies in US equities, the Dow may continue to hold some element of attraction.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Weekly Price Chart

Dow Jones Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dow Jones on Tradingview

While both the S&P 500 and the Dow got hit incredibly hard in the February-March sell-off, the Nasdaq 100 held up a bit better. The sell-off wasn’t quite as deep, and the corresponding rally appeared to show in a more clean manner. And a similarly drawn trendline on the Nasdaq 100, taking the 2015 low to the 2018 swing-low held during the sell-off; whereas the comparable trendline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average came in to show as resistance. For bullish US equity scenarios, the Nasdaq 100 may continue to be a bit more attractive than both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 given these recent dynamics.

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

