Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.74% FTSE 100: -2.01% Wall Street: -2.20% France 40: -2.66% Germany 30: -2.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U3cjvZ8izX

RT @DeItaOne: $USO says USCF management is suspending ability of USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets

US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End? -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/16/us-dollar-vix-index-climb-stock-market-rally-at-wits-end-sp500-dow-jones-nasdaq-coronavirus-update.html

RT @jsblokland: The NY #Fed's weekly Economic Index has dropped so sharply it makes 2009 look like an economic 'hiccup'! https://t.co/4xDsN…

RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he believes a deal was reached yesterday and Senate will pass…

🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-21

Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is monitoring market conditions closely and ready to take any additional measures in participation with OPEC+ members

