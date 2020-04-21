We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Poor on Demand For Havens
2020-04-21 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
More View more
Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.74% FTSE 100: -2.01% Wall Street: -2.20% France 40: -2.66% Germany 30: -2.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U3cjvZ8izX
  • RT @DeItaOne: $USO says USCF management is suspending ability of USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets
  • US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End? -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/16/us-dollar-vix-index-climb-stock-market-rally-at-wits-end-sp500-dow-jones-nasdaq-coronavirus-update.html
  • #OOTT https://t.co/bmAJJnbVWg
  • RT @jsblokland: The NY #Fed's weekly Economic Index has dropped so sharply it makes 2009 look like an economic 'hiccup'! https://t.co/4xDsN…
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he believes a deal was reached yesterday and Senate will pass…
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-21
  • Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is monitoring market conditions closely and ready to take any additional measures in participation with OPEC+ members
  • The #Nasdaq 100 (or US Tech 100) is one of the most followed stock indexes in the world. It provides a snapshot of both US and international economic health. Learn about the #nasdaq and why you should trade it here: https://t.co/iH1UYTbogB https://t.co/4Yb8RBbd6D
  • Apple is looking to increase iPhone output by 4% throught March, according to reports in the Nikkei Asian Review
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar

Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar

2020-04-21 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in the financial markets generally has been damaged by this week’s crash in US crude oil prices, which has prompted a move out of riskier assets like stocks and into safe havens – particularly the US Dollar.
  • However, the damage to risk sentiment has been less than might have been expected and moves outside the oil market have been small, suggesting that traders remain quite confident of a recovery from the losses caused by fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trader confidence holds up despite crude oil price crash

Trader confidence remains largely intact despite the crash in US crude oil prices that has prompted a move out of riskier assets like equities into safe havens such as the US Dollar. That suggests traders remain broadly optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic is close to its peak, that the global economic downturn will be less damaging than once seemed likely and that the outlook for risk asset prices is now reasonably positive.

What is Crude Oil? A Trader's Guide to Oil

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (April 1 – 21, 2020)

Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 70% 13%
Weekly 9% 120% 29%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I explained how the markets for crude oil work, why some prices dived into negative territory this week and why the consequent moves in other financial markets were relatively small – suggesting that sentiment overall is less depressed than earlier in the year.

I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.