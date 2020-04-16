We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • https://t.co/FQ94hwpdRN
  • Does this even need a caption? https://t.co/HbvsUvCbjO
  • BOC Governor Poloz: - Essentially no limits to the tools used by the BOC $USDCAD
  • Stock Market Rally at Wits End? -via @DailyFX US Dollar and VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Pop as the #StockMarket Recovery Loses Momentum Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/16/us-dollar-vix-index-climb-stock-market-rally-at-wits-end-sp500-dow-jones-nasdaq-coronavirus-update.html $SPX $DJI $NDX $RUT $USD $DXY #Stocks #Forex #Trading https://t.co/5Iku793yRJ
  • RT @carlquintanilla: * FED RELEASES STATEMENT ON DELAY TO BALANCE SHEET DATA UPDATE * FED SAYS H4.1 RELEASE FOR APRIL 16 IS DELAYED * FED…
  • https://t.co/nCftmclRmb https://t.co/dThWYrmiuJ
  • BOC Governor Poloz: - Economic restart should occur before 3rd quarter $USDCAD
  • Failure for $AUDUSD to hold above 0.6300 risks extending losses in the pair with eyes on the upcoming Chinese Q1 GDP. Get your #AUD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/TbJJrX1K4g https://t.co/fFfXLCHbS5
  • The only scenario under which I see a 'V-shape' economic recovery happening would be if we get an effective #COVID19 vaccine. Hmm.... https://t.co/eOcv9bGB8M
  • I will be watching the Tokyo open a little closer now to see if this gains some speculative traction. China GDP on tap as well https://t.co/jXKwIfdz2D
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs

Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs

2020-04-16 19:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Analysis Talking Points:

  • Gold prices started off the week with a bang, rallying up to fresh seven-year-highs.
  • Buyers shied away before a test of the 1750 level, and a short-term range has since begun to build.

Gold Prices Jump to Fresh Seven-Year-High – Now What?

The week started off with a bang for Gold prices as Monday and Tuesday saw the yellow metal push up to fresh seven-year-highs. Gold price action made a fast approach at the 1750 marker, but fell a bit shy as that newly-printed high came in at 1747.74; after which a pullback showed as Gold prices built into a short-term range formation as looked at on the hourly chart below.

Gold Price Hourly Chart

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bulls Back in Charge After March Malaise?

Gold prices have had some form of a bullish big picture backdrop since Q4 of 2018; right around the time the Federal Reserve was nearing an end of the hiking cycle and growing closer to making rate cuts as they did three separate times in the second-half of 2019. As this was happening, with the FOMC shifting towards more neutral language in Q1 and towards more supportive language in Q2, Gold prices popped-higher, with the bullish breakout gaining considerable momentum in the summer of last year. As the Fed neared a pause, Gold prices put a pause on the bullish trend, digesting from early-September into mid-December; but as the door opened into 2020 another series of risks took over the backdrop to help propel Gold prices up to higher-highs.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

With the early-year threat of escalation between Iran and the United States to go along with a brewing trade war, Gold prices held the bid. But in mid-to-late February buyers took hold again as fears from the brewing spread of coronavirus began to take hold; once again, propelling gold prices higher.

But in mid-March, Gold got hit, along with a number of other global markets as a cash crunch took place. Gold prices dropped by almost 15% in less than ten trading days as investors hurried into cash or cash-like investments, even as the Federal Reserve and Treasury departments were launching a plethora of stimulus in the effort of offsetting the coronavirus-related slowdowns.

Support eventually showed up around the 1450 level, which is the same area that had helped to hold the Q4 lows last year; and over the past few weeks buyers have made a pronounced re-entry back into the market, bringing on those fresh seven-year-highs that were set on Tuesday of this week.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Strategy

At this point, the bullish trend remains fairly well-defined given the recent print of seven-year-highs. The bigger quandary facing the trader at the moment is whether or not to chase the move as price action is perched so close to those recent high watermarks.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -5% 0%
Weekly 7% 25% 12%
Current Retail Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

There is the potential for a deeper pullback, particularly given the fact that a zone of prior resistance lurks just below the current short-term support. That prior resistance runs from 1681.15 up to the 1700 psychological level; and below that is another potential support zone running from the approximate 1628 up to around 1640.

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
US Dollar May Rise on Retail Sales Data After IMF Warning
2020-04-15 07:00:00
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
Euro May Fall if Macron Extends France's Virus Lockdown
Euro May Fall if Macron Extends France's Virus Lockdown
2020-04-13 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.