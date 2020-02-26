Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Drop Threatens USD/CAD Breakout

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As the US Dollar has continued to fall, $USDCAD has continued with strength. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/RABooH0V9b https://t.co/K1H0rMekLM
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/RZ0JfKnNQt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EgE6ELLptv
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ygq9B5jgeb
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD New Home Sales (MoM) (JAN) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.7% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-26
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.46% Wall Street: 0.44% France 40: -0.11% Germany 30: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ickRYn39Dj
  • $GBPUSD remains in an upward channel on the charts, suggesting further short-term gains even though negotiations that begin Monday between the UK and the EU on their relationship after #Brexit. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XSBmJjNi82 https://t.co/yHv0sdVX6C
  • RT @carlquintanilla: SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell 18.7% in January, more than expected and marking the industry’s 19th con…
  • RT @IGSquawk: US Opening Calls: #DOW 27241 +0.57% #SPX 3149 +0.63% #NASDAQ 8912 +0.88% #RUSSELL 1584 +0.81% #FANG 3515 +0.39% #IG…
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Drop Threatens USD/CAD Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/02/26/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-JS-Loonie-Drop-Threatens-USD-CAD-Breakout-US-Dollar-to-Canadian-Dollar-USDCAD.html $USDCAD https://t.co/5zzJRuntjb
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Drop Threatens USD/CAD Breakout

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Drop Threatens USD/CAD Breakout

2020-02-26 13:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD Price Analysis

  • As the US Dollar has continued to fall, USD/CAD has continued with strength.
  • This highlights how the Canadian Dollar has recently been even weaker than the US Dollar.
  • Can USD/CAD break out to fresh highs?

USD/CAD Rallies into Resistance

It’s been a continuation of fear so far through this week, with a possible turning point in a number of risk markets starting to show. The US Dollar, in particular, has been in focus as last week’s breakout and Thursday’s push to fresh three-year-highs has quickly unwound. But, over the past half-of-a-day, support has held: Buyers appear to be getting just a little bit more aggressive, and this highlights the potential for a return of USD-strength. That support build comes in around the 38.2% retracement of the February rally in the currency; and this highlights a very interesting strategy component in the USD/CAD pair.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

USD on Tradingview

USD/CAD for USD-Strength Strategies

As looked at a couple of different times over the past week, USD/CAD could remain an interesting candidate for strategies of USD-strength; largely on the basis of Canadian Dollar weakness, which has recently outdone that of the US Dollar.

I had looked into a setup last week that could work towards bullish continuation strategies: Following a robust trend through January and the first week of February, price action finally found some element of resistance around the 1.3306 marker, which is the 50% level of the 2019 major move in the pair. Buyers pushed slightly beyond that price, albeit temporarily, only for follow-through resistance at the November highs to come into play; helping to thwart the advance and stop buyers in their tracks.

But, as discussed in yesterday’s webinar – the devil is in the details. Following lower-highs in October and November, this was the first bullish advance that had the strength to move up to test a prior multi-month high. Even the pullback in the pair has remained in somewhat of an orderly format, discussed last week, as prices formed a falling wedge that took on the resemblance of a bull flag formation.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad USD/CAD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Near-Term Strategy

At this point, the bullish bias in the pair remains given the continuation of higher-highs and higher-lows, and on a shorter-term basis, breakout potential shows as price action is testing this key level right now. Just beyond this level is the November and February swing highs, coming in around 1.3328; after which the October high lurks at 1.3347. Beyond that – the September high is at 1.3383, and this is confluent with a Fibonacci level at 1.3391 to create a zone of potential resistance. Next up would be the June swing high at 1.3433; after which the 1.3500 psychological level can come back into play for the first time since May of last year.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast Gloomy as DAX Breaks Trend-Defining Support
Euro Forecast Gloomy as DAX Breaks Trend-Defining Support
2020-02-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2020-02-25 13:30:00
Euro Outlook Somber as COVID-19 Threatens EU Corporate Debt
Euro Outlook Somber as COVID-19 Threatens EU Corporate Debt
2020-02-25 08:00:00
Gold Gap-and-Go Breakout: XAU Fresh Highs as Coronavirus Fear Spreads
Gold Gap-and-Go Breakout: XAU Fresh Highs as Coronavirus Fear Spreads
2020-02-24 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.