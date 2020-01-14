Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Price Action Deeper in Triangle

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: UK PM Johnson Expects Trade Deal by Year-End
2020-01-14 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The daily $GBPUSD chart shows a series of prior lows and highs between a 1.2920 down to just below 1.2800. These should remain supportive of Sterling against the US dollar going forward. Get your technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/8k0J3oo66d https://t.co/RRYwqPCgWT
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mJEE6iVvVj
  • En español: El precio del petróleo se sujeta de un soporte clave y se impulsa al alza. ¿Continuará el repunte? #trading #WTI #Brent #OOTT https://t.co/El88shSAsD https://t.co/Pcl726qwRf
  • $EURUSD support bounce from 1082 up to 1145 fibo resistance https://t.co/T10wr81ucT
  • With the US-China trade deal looking to be inked tomorrow, let's have a look at the differences between the onshore and offshore Chinese Yuan @DailyFX #cnh #cny https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2018/09/12/cnh-vs-cny-differences-between-the-two-yuan-.html
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US CPI – Full Report https://t.co/ryF4EoXnAn https://t.co/ahKQMLsEKX
  • RT @EconguyRosie: This chart looks a lot like the CNN ‘greed’ index which sits at 90; a year ago was 30. The spread between the call-put op…
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Price Action Deeper in Triangle https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/01/14/canadian-dollar-price-outlook-us-dollar-to-canadian-dollar-usdcad-price-action-deeper-in-triangle-js57.html $USDCAD $CAD https://t.co/BA33zuRemJ
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Weekly Earnings (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 0.0% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-14
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Hourly Earning (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 0.6% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-14
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Price Action Deeper in Triangle

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USDCAD Price Action Deeper in Triangle

2020-01-14 13:38:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Talking Points:

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 14
( 18:01 GMT )
Join James' Price Action Webinar.
Trading Price Action
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/CAD Claws Back Losses from NFP, Canadian Jobs

Last week ended with a quick rush of excitement around the NFP and Canadian jobs releases. While NFP’s printed below expectations Canadian jobs printed in a more positive manner, leading to a downside move in USD/CAD as the US Dollar weakened as the Canadian Dollar gained.

But that move saw sellers slow the approach ahead of a re-test of the 1.3000 psychological level, with support printing at 1.3025; after which buyers began to step back into the equation. That strength has continued to show in a fresh week and price action in USD/CAD is tip-toeing higher, holding a bullish trendline that makes up an ascending triangle formation taken with last week’s resistance.

That resistance showed at a confluent area on the chart, taken from around the 1.3100 level. This price had previously helped to set swing support in mid-December, just before the sell-off that saw the 1.3000 level tested through ahead of year-end.

USD/CAD Eight-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad eight hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

On a shorter-term basis, a series of higher-lows have helped to stem the recent decline in USD/CAD, helping to form a bullish trendline. This trendline, when taken with the horizontal resistance that came into play last week, makes for an ascending triangle formation. Such formations will often be followed with the aim of bullish breakouts, looking for the same motivation that’s brought buyers in at higher-lows to, eventually, carry-over for a breakout through horizontal resistance.

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad hourly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Given the backdrop, the potential for further gains appears possible given the build of this short-term bullish formation; and this can keep focus on additional levels of resistance beyond that 1.3100 level that helped to hold the highs last week. Such resistance potential rests around another prior zone of support, taken from the 1.3132-1.3150 area. Above that, another such zone runs from 1.3181-1.3205.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -11% 1%
Weekly -21% 56% -3%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data After BoE Warning
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data After BoE Warning
2020-01-13 08:00:00
USD/CAD Peels Back, US Dollar Falls on US, Canada Employment Reports
USD/CAD Peels Back, US Dollar Falls on US, Canada Employment Reports
2020-01-10 14:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.