News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-06-21 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
2022-06-21 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-21 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: At a Critical Juncture on the Charts
2022-06-21 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW, and FTSE Edge Higher on a Positive Risk Tone Tuesday
2022-06-21 14:11:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Sticky at Support as Breakout Brews
2022-06-21 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside
2022-06-21 07:39:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-21 14:00:00
USD/JPY Prints New 24-Year High amid Uncertain Policy Response
2022-06-21 11:40:00
More View more
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Euro Outlook:

  • Peripheral bond yields continue to relax after the European Central Bank’s emergency meeting last Wednesday.
  • EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP rates are in bullish breakout territory, while EUR/USD rates are rangebound.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, EUR/JPY and EUR/USD rates have a mixed bias while EUR/GBP rates have a bearish bias.

ECB Bides Time

Less than a week after the June European Central Bank policy meeting, the Governing Council reconvened in order to calm down Eurozone sovereign bond markets. Peripheral bond yields, particularly those in Greece and Italy, began to widen out rapidly versus their core (e.g. German) counterparts, rekindling fears of a revitalized Eurozone debt crisis.

Yet since the ECB’s cryptic and vague remarks about preventing fragmentation in bond markets, Greek and Italian bond yields have calmed down in enough manner to keep fears at bay. The ECB’s efforts to bide time for Eurozone bonds have proved enough to prevent the Euro from being weighed down in a significant way; in fact, the Euro has been one of the better performing major currencies since the lows established last Wednesday.

The rally in the EUR-crosses has taken a different shape depending upon the pair, however. While EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP rates remain on the path of bullish breakouts, EUR/USD rates are merely trading higher into the middle of a range carved out since late-April.

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (June 2021 to June 2022) (CHART 1)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/USD rates continue to recover from last week’s lows, although in the grand scheme of things, nothing has changed: the range in place since late-April continues to define price action. EUR/USD rates are above their daily 5- and 8-EMAs but below their daily 13-, and 21-EMAs; the EMA envelope remains in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower below its signal line, but the differential is narrowing, and daily Slow Stochastics are moving up towards their median line. Range trading remains the preference until either support around 1.0349/97 breaks to the downside or resistance around 1.0757/1.0806 is breached to the upside.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (June 21, 2022) (Chart 2)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 66.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.02 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.79% higher than yesterday and 0.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.40% higher than yesterday and 8.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (June 2021 to June 2022) (CHART 3)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Amid the rebound in risk appetite and growing divergence between the Bank of Japan and other major central banks, EUR/JPY rates retain the most bullish setup among the major EUR-crosses. Momentum remains firmly bullish, with the pair fully above its daily EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are approaching a return into overbought territory. In the near-term, a return to the 2022 high at 144.25 appears likely.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (June 21, 2022) (Chart 4)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 38.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.63 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.01% lower than yesterday and 33.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.25% higher than yesterday and 11.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

EUR/GBP RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2021 to June 2022) (CHART 5)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/GBP rates just set a fresh yearly high last week, and despite the sharp reversal lower, the pair continues to trade above descending channel resistance dating back to February 2021, suggesting that the bullish breakout remains on track. Momentum indicators remain bullish, with daily MACD trending higher above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have stabilized around their median line. A slow, steady grind towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/2022 low range at 0.8698 may transpire during the remainder of June.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/GBP Rate Forecast (June 21, 2022) (Chart 6)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 58.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.42 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.52% higher than yesterday and 19.75% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.94% lower than yesterday and 24.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

{{NEWSLETTER }}

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
BTC/USD May Break 20,000 as Bank of Japan Decision Looms
BTC/USD May Break 20,000 as Bank of Japan Decision Looms
2022-06-16 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
2022-06-16 03:30:00
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Post-FOMC Bounce Hits Snag on Downbeat GDP Data
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Post-FOMC Bounce Hits Snag on Downbeat GDP Data
2022-06-15 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bearish