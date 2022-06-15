News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout
2022-06-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will a 75bps Fed Rate Hike Restore Market Confidence?
2022-06-15 01:00:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
FOMC Scenario Breakdown and Why USDJPY and VIX are Key Markets to Watch
2022-06-15 03:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout

EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Announces ad-hoc Meeting to Address Bond Market Turbulence
  • Less Talk More Action Needed to Underpin the Euro

ECB Announces ad-hoc Meeting to Address Bond Market Turbulence

In light of the surge in global bond yields and the significantly wider core/peripheral spreads. The ECB have announced that they will hold an ad-hoc Governing Council meeting in order to discuss the current market conditions. This will include the somewhat disorderly price action across the global bond market. The meeting will take place at 10:00BST, however, it is not known whether a statement would be released. In reaction to the initial headline, Euro rallied to just under 1.05, while Bund-BTP spreads tightened aggressively.

EUR/USD Chart: Intra-day time frame

EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout

Source: Refinitiv

Less Talk More Action Needed to Underpin the Euro

That said, at the time of writing, reports suggest that the ECB will discuss reinvestment of PEPP bonds and potentially tilt PEPP bond reinvestment to aid weaker countries. This looks to be a slight disappointment with the Euro pulling back from daily highs as the statement is a reiteration of current forward guidance. In turn, should the ECB merely state they are closely watching markets as opposed to announcing any new tools, this could prompt a retracement of the initial moves with EUR/USD once again back down to the 1.04 handle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
2022-06-14 20:00:00
Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms
Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms
2022-06-14 18:16:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
Advertisement