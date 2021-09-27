USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-27 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices have plunged more than 5.1% off the September highs with the sell-off taking XAU/USD back into key technical support. Get your $XAUUSUD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/XqIJ5OJ5Hv https://t.co/O3CSNNCCWo
  • WTI higher by almost 2% as global energy prices continue to rise $CL $CL_F #Oil https://t.co/6Zu2zR0ZDP
  • Higher global natural gas prices could hint to a near-term increase in US exports - Moody's via BBG $NG $NG_F
  • WTO crude is on pace to put in its highest session close in three years. If it clears 76, it will be a far bigger technical event. $CL_F weekly chart below https://t.co/UPviQVRL2F
  • Fed's Williams: - It is reasonable for the taper to be completed by mid-2022 - I recognize that inflation is currently elevated
  • Both USD/CHF and USD/SEK rates appear poised for most upside in the near-term, while surging energy prices may be offering a different route for USD/NOK. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0HFq7L8RCm https://t.co/7wF7mk4ip4
  • Fed's Williams: - Optimistic that the economy will allow an "imminent" taper - Elevated levels of uncertainty make forecasting difficult
  • Gold Price Outlook: #Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/Wkucy1F83L https://t.co/WNQyAVsaYD
  • Fitch Ratings: - We do not expect the advent of a new gov't in Germany to produce a significant change in near-term economic prospects - Expect sound fiscal policies following German elections, with a focus on sustainability of public debt
  • The USD is trading in an ascending triangle formation, marked by horizontal resistance around the 2021 highs to go along with bullish trendline support. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/3HFBpRwqB4 https://t.co/jAfBE5EfQI
USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Nordic Currency Outlook:

  • A hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve has traders selling a trio of less-watched European currencies versus the US Dollar: USD/CHF, USD/NOK, and USD/SEK.
  • Both USD/CHF and USD/SEK rates appear poised for most upside in the near-term, while surging energy prices may be offering a different route for USD/NOK.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CHF has a mixed bias.

Non-Major USD-crosses Turning Bullish

The US Dollar has been gathering pace over the past several days as US Treasury yields ratchet higher following the September Fed meeting. With the Federal Reserve poised to begin its stimulus slowdown over the coming months, the US Dollar has been acting in a manner similar to price action in 2014, when the taper tantrum rattled markets.

Like in 2014, elevated US Treasury yields helped lift the US Dollar versus most of its European currency counterparts. Short-term technical readings suggest that more gains may be in store for USD/CHF and USD/SEK rates, although USD/NOK rates may not climb at all if the surge in energy prices continues in the near-term.

USD/NOK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (June 2020 to September 2021) (CHART 1)

USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

USD/NOK rates remain in the broader confines of the descending channel in place for the past year, having just briefly touched a fresh monthly low earlier today as oil prices continue to surge.

Bearish momentum has been gathering pace in USD/NOK. The pair is fully below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is now declining below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have started to drop into oversold territory.

By moving below the prior September low at 8.5615, USD/NOK rates me be predisposed to further weakness towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 52-week high/low range at 8.4954.

USD/SEK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (March 2020 to September 2021) (CHART 2)

USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

USD/SEK rates are starting to turn higher, in part because of the growing divergence in the near-term path between the Sveriges Riksbank and the Federal Reserve. In breaking above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/2021 low range at 8.6776, USD/SEK rates may be poised to rally to and through their September high at 8.7462.

Bullish momentum is gathering pace, now fully above its daily EMA envelope (which isn’t in bullish sequential order just yet). Daily MACD has issued a bullish crossover through its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have started to turn higher while above their median line.

USD/CHF RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (September 2020 to September 2021) (CHART 3)

USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

USD/CHF rates are gathering bullish momentum after being rejected by a trifecta of Fibonacci retracements earlier in the month between 0.9304 and 0.9329: the 38.2% retracement of the 2019 high/2021 low range; the 50% retracement of the 2020 high/2021 low range; and the 23.6% retracement of the 2021 low/high range.

USD/CHF rates are above their daily EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to point higher while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics’ descent from overbought territory appears to be ending. Another run towards the monthly high at 0.9333 could materialize in the coming days.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CHF Rate Forecast (September 27, 2021) (Chart 4)

USD/NOK Rates Hit New Low; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Rates See Improved Bullish Momentum

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 69.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.29 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.52% higher than yesterday and 47.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.35% higher than yesterday and 38.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CHF trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed
2021-09-27 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Action May Swing on Chinese Industrial Profits
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Action May Swing on Chinese Industrial Profits
2021-09-26 23:00:00
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks
2021-09-23 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Fights FOMC-Charged US Dollar After Upbeat PMI Data
Australian Dollar Fights FOMC-Charged US Dollar After Upbeat PMI Data
2021-09-22 23:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Mixed
USD/NOK
USD/SEK