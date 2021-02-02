News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus
2021-02-02 13:15:00
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
2021-02-02 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccination Progress
2021-02-02 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
USD Breakout, Silver Double Top, EUR/USD, Gold Breakdown - US Market Open
2021-02-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst

Silver, SLV, Gold, EUR/USD, USD Analysis & News

  • US Dollar in Recovery as DXY Tops 91.00
  • Silver Double Top?
  • EUR/USD and Gold Breaking Down

QUICK TAKE: USD Breakout, Silver Double Top, EUR/USD, Gold Breakdown

Equities: As the retail mania begins to subside (Reddit favourites drop in pre-market), equity markets have extended on yesterday’s gains with both Asian and EU bourses firmer on the session. In turn, US futures point to a firm Wall Street open.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Industrial (2.7%), Consumer Staples (2.1%), Financials (1.5%)

Laggards: Utilities (0.1%), Energy (0.3%), Healthcare (0.4%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (0.8%), DJIA (0.8%), Nasdaq 100 (0.8%)

Intra-day FX Performance

AUD: The Australian Dollar is underperforming following a dovish surprise by the RBA. While the central bank had maintained rates at 0.1%, the QE program had been extended, earlier than many had expected and hence the subsequent drop in the currency. Alongside, the RBA noted that the exchange rate had appreciated and is in the upper end of the range of recent year. As such, this suggests that perhaps the AUD had been the motivation behind the dovish surprise. Another factor weighing on the currency has been the continued pullback in iron prices, which may see the AUD continue its underperformance against its Tasman counterpart.

USD: The dollar remains in recovery mode having made a break above the 91.00 handle. Alongside this, with USD/JPY testing 105.00 and EUR/USD dropping to two-month lows, the momentum looks like it will persist for the USD. As I highlighted in yesterday’s report, USD/JPY topside resistance is situated at 105.40 (200DMA). Going back to the Euro, the currency has broken below key support at 1.2065, raising the risk of a drop to 1.2000-11. In turn, given that positioning is still very much on the long side for the Euro and with retail (IG) traders buying the dip with net-longs up 38% since yesterday, EUR/USD is vulnerable to a long liquidation should 1.2000 give way.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly 23% -9% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodities: After multi-year gains in yesterday’s session, silver has reversed with the (not so) precious metal falling 5.3% (at the time of writing). Overnight, the CME had unsurprisingly raised margin requirements by 18% contributing to the pullback. That said, may have posted a double top with the rejection at $30. Elsewhere, gold is on the backfoot with a firmer USD (highlighted in our weekly forecast) and pick up in US real yields in particular, keeping risks tilted to the downside. Subsequently, the key area to watch is 1800-10, coinciding with the 50WMA, which is a level that gold has not closed below since Dec 2018.

Silver Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

Gold Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

Looking ahead: Fed’s Mester and Williams on tap, while NZ Jobs report is in focus.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

