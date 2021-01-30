News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will There be Another 10 Percent Price Drop?
2021-01-30 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-29 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Silver Bid, Gold/Silver Ratio Breaks Down
2021-01-29 20:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-29 18:25:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
2021-01-29 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?

Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GOLD FUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Gold Consolidating as Fed Remains Dovish
  • Potential US Dollar Turning Point Presents a Risk to Gold
  • Key US Data in Focus: NFP and ISM PMIs

Gold Consolidating as Fed Remains Dovish

Gold prices have risen for a 2nd consecutive week signalling that the precious metal is attempting to form a base. The Federal Reserve showed little signs of taking the foot of the (stimulus) gas with Chair Powell emphasising that the pandemic presents considerable downside risks in the near term, while also reiterating that it is too soon to be talking about tapering asset purchases. That said, the outlook will continue to remain favourable for the precious metal, particularly as US real yields hold below -100bps. However, while gold prices have steadied, upside has been largely capped by a renewed bid in the greenback.

{{GUIDE|Gold|Download our fresh Q1 2021Gold Forecast}}

Potential US Dollar Turning Point Presents a Risk to Gold

The US Dollar has shown tentative signs of a recovery with the DXY maintaining a foothold above the 90.00 handle. In turn the greenback has tested the descending trendline stemming from the March peak. Equity markets have had a challenging week with long/short hedge fund strategies facing pressure from the relentless short squeeze seen in Reddit favourites (AMC, GME), given the plethora of articles surrounding the topic I will save my view for another time. That being said, a factor that has been somewhat underreported has been the draining of liquidity in Chinese markets, in which the PBoC advisor signalled concerns over asset bubbles. Should equity market deleveraging pick up the pace, safe-haven flows into the USD presents a risk for gold.

US Dollar Chart: Weekly Time Frame

US Dollar Weekly Chart

Source: Refinitiv

Key US Data in Focus: NFP and ISM PMIs

Looking ahead to next week, with it being a new month, the usual NFP data will be closely watched, while ISM PMIs will also garner attention, which could see a revising of US growth prospects.

Gold Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (50/200DMA Death Cross Approaching)

Gold Weekly Chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Mixed