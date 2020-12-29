News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-29 13:36:00
Market Sentiment Positive, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD all Firm | Webinar
2020-12-29 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Hold Gains as Stimulus Enthusiasm Fades
2020-12-29 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-28 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-12-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD all Firm | Webinar
2020-12-29 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Preparing for Future Gains
2020-12-29 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

2020-12-29 13:36:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

Euro Forecast Overview:

  • EUR/JPY rates have rallied to fresh yearly highs, while EUR/USD rates are racing towards the yearly high set earlier in December.
  • Recent shifts in short-term fundamentals have resolved several issues plaguing the Euro in recent months.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Euro has a mixed bias in the short-term.

Euro’s Bull Run Ready to Resume?

The Euro is back on the up-and-up across the major currencies covered by DailyFX Research, perhaps thanks to key issues finding resolution before the end of 2020. In recent days, the US fiscal stimulus deal has been signed into law and a Brexit deal has been reached between the EU and UK. Increased US fiscal deficits against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve’s low interest rates have plagued the US Dollar, as depressed US real yields have driven investors away from the greenback. Avoiding a ‘no deal, hard Brexit’ prevents an unintended economic shock that would obviously ripple from the UK into the EU.

We can’t forget about the coronavirus vaccine approvals either, which have been a shot in the arm to risk appetite. All in all, these have been positive, near-term fundamental developments for the Euro. Traders may be readying to take positions in the two major EUR-crosses ahead of the New Year, as EUR/JPY rates have rallied to fresh yearly highs, while EUR/USD rates are racing towards the yearly high set earlier in December.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

eur/usd rate forecast, eur/usd technical analysis, eur/usd rate chart, eur/usd chart, eur/usd rate, euro forecast, euro rate, euro rate forecast, euro to dollar

EUR/USD rates are showcasing their bullish technical posture in real time, having warded off a return to the bull flag carved out in the first two-plus weeks of December. Contextually, this has followed the bullish breakout above sideways range resistance in place since late-June. It still holds that “final targets for a simple doubling of the broader range dating back to late-June would suggest gains through 1.2600 in the coming months.” Breaking the December high at 1.2273 would be a strong indication that bullish continuation is in process.

Bullish momentum is increasing, with EUR/USD rates above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. Daily Slow Stochastics have turned higher above their median line, while daily MACD is starting to trend higher once more above its signal line. Amid more losses for the DXY Index, the path of least resistance for EUR/USD appears to be to the topside once again.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (December 29, 2020) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/usd, eur/usd rate chart, eur/usd rate forecast, eur/usd technical analysis

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 31.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.18 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.94% lower than yesterday and 1.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.62% higher than yesterday and 1.48% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 3)

eur/jpy rate forecast, eur/jpy technical analysis, eur/jpy rate chart, eur/jpy chart, eur/jpy rate, euro forecast, euro rate, euro rate forecast, euro to yen, eur to jpy

With respect to EUR/JPY rates, it’s recently been noted that “the more near-term range carved out thus far in December between 125.79 and 126.74 (95-pips) suggests an immediate upside target of 127.69…longer-term, it is still the case that a bullish breakout to fresh yearly highs above 127.08 would be a material accomplishment, one that would warrant a longer-term bullish outlook for EUR/JPY rates.”

With fresh yearly highs established today, EUR/JPY rates are now making a decisive attempt at breaking above the ascending trendline from the July 2012 and June 2016 lows, a trendline that has previously capped previous rallies dating back to September 2020. If price action has proved to be an ascending triangle since the May low, then it would be the case that EUR/JPY rates may have several hundreds of pips to the topside in terms of potential heading into 1Q’21.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (December 29, 2020) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/jpy, eur/jpy rate chart, eur/jpy rate forecast, eur/jpy technical analysis

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 34.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.90 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 33.33% higher than yesterday and 19.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.62% higher than yesterday and 2.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY Higher on Stimulus News
2020-12-29 00:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
2020-12-28 18:45:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Struggle on Technical Themes as Traders Eye Holiday Break
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Struggle on Technical Themes as Traders Eye Holiday Break
2020-12-24 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bullish
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
Bullish
EUR/AUD