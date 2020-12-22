News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Readying for Break into 2021
2020-12-22 16:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
US Dollar Probes Session Highs in Wake of Consumer Confidence Data
2020-12-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/ZAR continues to test key levels after falling to a prominent level of support, at the psychological level of 14.500. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/TP2PVC6InU https://t.co/pqbPB2QyvD
  • US Dollar stronger during trade on Tuesday as investors embrace risk-off sentiment $DXY https://t.co/KCY3hReYfv
  • President-Elect Joe Biden: -US needs more money to fight pandemic -Stimulus package is far from perfect -Will put forward a plan early next year to address covid crisis -Darkest days in battle against the virus are still ahead
  • Forgot to add one key book to this list: Man’s Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl https://t.co/0s1eIKDyfl https://t.co/hvqeRhpQ0C
  • The Bhagavad Gita - Ekan Easwaran The Upanishads - Ekan Easwaran Noted From Underground, White Nights, The Dreams of a Ridiculous Man and selections from The House of the Dead - Fyodor Dostoevsky The Alchemist - Paulo Coelho Can't wait for 2021's reading list!
  • Narrative Economics - @RobertJShiller The Madness of Crowds - @DouglasKMurray A Higher Loyalty - @Comey Meditations - Marcus Aurelius Beauty: A Very Short Introduction - Roger Scruton The Threat - Andrew McCabe Existentialism and Human Emotions - Jean-Paul Sartre
  • Sapiens, Homo Deus - @harari_yuval Leadership and Strategy Tactics, Discipline Equals Freedom, The Dichotomy of Leadership - @jockowillink Skin in the Game - @nntaleb The Entrepreneurial State - @MazzucatoM The Future is Asian - @paragkhanna
  • As we close the chapter of this turbulent year and look to the next, I wanted to share the books I've read over the past 12 months. I believe a diverse range of topics - e.g. metaphysics, history, economics - are key. Here is my list for 2020⬇️
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Gold: -0.72% Silver: -3.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XxpA4hVFPr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.93%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rW3AVDx7El
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

2020-12-22 20:20:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

Euro Forecast Overview:

  • EUR/USD has fallen back into its bull flag, while EUR/JPY never left its flag in the first place.
  • Emerging strength in the DXY Index may prove to be another headwind for EUR/USD, which itself is 57.6% of the DXY Index.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Euro has a bearish bias in the short-term.

Euro Plagued by Brexit, Year-End Profit Taking

The Euro has been among the top performing currencies in 2020, surging to two year highs versus the US Dollar in recent days. But with the holidays around the corner, worrying news of a new coronavirus mutation making its way across the UK, and the potential for Brexit to go off the cliff edge, traders are rightfully taking profit in some of the high fliers of the year. Both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rates, which were poised for breakout attempts just a few short days ago, may now need to wait until the new year before taking another stab at a bullish advances.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/USD rates are back in bull flag carved out in the first two-plus weeks of December, following the bullish breakout above sideways range resistance in place since late-June. It was previously noted that “the more near-term range carved out thus far in December between 1.2059 and 1.2178 (119-pips) suggests an immediate upside target of 1.2297.” EUR/USD reached a high of 1.2273 before turning lower last week. While near-term weakness suggests that EUR/USD could drop back to range support near 1.2059, it still holds that “final targets for a simple doubling of the broader range dating back to late-June would suggest gains through 1.2600 in the coming months.”

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (December 22, 2020) (Chart 2)

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 37.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.67 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 24.84% higher than yesterday and 19.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.20% lower than yesterday and 20.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 3)

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

Unlike their counterpart, EUR/JPY rates never broke out of their bull flag; the consolidation continues. It thus still holds that “the more near-term range carved out thus far in December between 125.79 and 126.74 (95-pips) suggests an immediate upside target of 127.69.” Keeping it simple: until the range breaks, this pair is on the watchlist, nothing more. Unfortunately for traders, barring significant developments on Brexit, a EUR/JPY breakout may need to wait until the new year.

Longer-term, it is still the case that “a bullish breakout to fresh yearly highs above 127.08 would be a material accomplishment,” one that would warrant a longer-term bullish outlook for EUR/JPY rates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (December 22, 2020) (Chart 4)

Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 33.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.00 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 30.32% higher than yesterday and 20.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.41% higher than yesterday and 4.70% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Down Despite Stellar Retail Sales
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Down Despite Stellar Retail Sales
2020-12-22 02:00:00
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2020-12-21 19:57:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
Bearish
EUR/AUD