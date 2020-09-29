How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Is the first Presidential debate a market mover? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/I2VejCbQNl https://t.co/bXP8bjmyrw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 13:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (AUG) Actual: $-82.94B Previous: $-79.32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zq1uaEd7xU
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/L54t0EPdNx
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.60% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lnoFQQwuXQ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: $-79.32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (SEP) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

2020-09-29 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, US Presidential Debate Analysis & News

  • Is the First Presidential Debate a Market Mover?
  • Stock Market Reaction to First Presidential Debate
  • How Did Markets React to 2016 Presidential Debates

Is the First Presidential Debate a Market Mover?

In the early hours of the morning (at 0200BST if you are based in the UK) market focus will be on the first Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As it stands, the national polling average points to a rather comfortable lead of 6.4ppts for Joe Biden. However, those without short memories will remember quite clearly how far the polls were in favour of Hilary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.

That said, the main question in the short-term will be as to whether the presidential debate will be a market mover. Thankfully, LPL Research shows clearly how presidential debates have impacted the stock market and judging by history, it suggests that the presidential debate had a rather minimal impact. Although, one caveat to add is that this can also depend on whether there is an obvious political gaffe from either candidate.

Stock Market Reaction to First Presidential Debate

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 10% 4%
Weekly -14% 13% 1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

How Did Markets React to 2016 Presidential Debates

Taking a closer look into the 2016 presidential debates, it had been judged that Hilary Clinton had won all three debates against Trump. However, given the election outcome, it goes to show that the debates are not the be-all and end-all. Alongside this, the reaction in risk appetite to the debates in 2016 saw little in the way of notable movements in risk appetite. Although one point to note is that this debate will take place ahead of month-end rebalancing, which has been touted to be equity positive according to various investment bank models given the underperformance in equities this month. (What is the month-end impact on FX)

How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

First Presidential Debate Format

The presidential debate will be in the format of six questions across six segments. This areas will involve:

  • Biden’s and Trump’s records
  • The Supreme Court
  • Coronavirus Pandemic
  • The Economy
  • Racial protests and violence
  • Integrity of the election

Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Surges on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Ahead of Presidential Debate
S&P 500 Surges on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Ahead of Presidential Debate
2020-09-28 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle
AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle
2020-09-27 23:00:00
AUD/USD at Key Support, Trump Popularity Edging Up Despite Virus Spike
AUD/USD at Key Support, Trump Popularity Edging Up Despite Virus Spike
2020-09-24 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish