EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Attempts to Base as US Dollar Peels Back
2020-09-28 22:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-09-29 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Mauderer Speech due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/9ITiYDpFiM
  • 🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate (Q2) Actual: 23.3% Previous: 30.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/Gq3KuBR3WU
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate (Q2) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 30.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (SEP) Actual: -11.1 Expected: -10 Previous: -12.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (SEP) Actual: 91.1 Expected: 89 Previous: 87.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (SEP) Actual: -11.1 Expected: -10 Previous: -12.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (SEP) Actual: 91.1 Expected: 89 Previous: 87.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (SEP) Actual: -13.9 Expected: -13.9 Previous: -14.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing

2020-09-29 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Japanese Yen Price Analysis & News

Month-end flows to Weigh on the Japanese Yen

A strong start to the week for equity markets with upside potentially exacerbated from month-end flows, has kept the Japanese Yen on the backfoot. Additionally, given that Japanese equities had outperformed its G10 counterparts (Figure 1), month-end rebalancing flows are likely to weigh on the Yen, while various investment bank models tout USD buying. In turn, USD/JPY risks a move above the psychological 106.00 handle, while there are also upside risks in cross-yen.

Japanese Equity Outperformance Poses Risks to JPY

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY Technicals

On the topside, resistance is situated at 105.80, where a break above opens the doors for a move towards 106.50. That said, we see upside risks in the short term for USD/JPY, given that uncertainty tied to the US election will remain and thus we expect USD/JPY to resume its downtrend post month-end rebalancing. On the downside, key support resides at 105.20-30.

USD/JPY Price Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 13% 1%
Weekly -35% 74% -11%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Source: IG

