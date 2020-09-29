Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing

Japanese Yen Price Analysis & News

Month-end flows to Weigh on the Japanese Yen

USD/JPY Upside Risks Only in the Short Term

A strong start to the week for equity markets with upside potentially exacerbated from month-end flows, has kept the Japanese Yen on the backfoot. Additionally, given that Japanese equities had outperformed its G10 counterparts (Figure 1), month-end rebalancing flows are likely to weigh on the Yen, while various investment bank models tout USD buying. In turn, USD/JPY risks a move above the psychological 106.00 handle, while there are also upside risks in cross-yen.

Japanese Equity Outperformance Poses Risks to JPY

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY Technicals

On the topside, resistance is situated at 105.80, where a break above opens the doors for a move towards 106.50. That said, we see upside risks in the short term for USD/JPY, given that uncertainty tied to the US election will remain and thus we expect USD/JPY to resume its downtrend post month-end rebalancing. On the downside, key support resides at 105.20-30.

USD/JPY Price Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

USD/JPY BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -6% 13% 1% Weekly -35% 74% -11%

Source: IG