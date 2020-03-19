We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
2020-03-19 13:30:00
2020-03-19 13:30:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
2020-03-19 10:44:00
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
2020-03-19 15:16:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open

2020-03-19 13:50:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, US Dollar, NOK Analysis & News

  • RBA Announce Record Low Rates and QE
  • Norges Bank Raises Concerns Over Currency Intervention
  • Initial Jobless to Start Showing Coronavirus Impact

AUD: As widely expected, the RBA cut interest rates to a record low 0.25%, while also launching its first QE program via yield curve control with the 3-year yield set at 0.25% in order to combat against coronavirus impact. The Australian Dollar has seen a modest recovery from its 18-year low throughout the session and given an added boost after the Fed announced more USD swap lines (to ease concerns over dollar shortage).

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% -7% -14%
Weekly -18% 20% -6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

NOK: With the NOK hitting a record lower against the US Dollar and the Euro, the Norges Bank signalled its intention to intervene after stating that they stood ready to defend the Norwegian Krone. Subsequently, NOK came off its intra-day lows, as such, this provides a reminder that with the US Dollar continuing to surge, more and more central banks will likely become increasingly active to prevent excessive weakness in their local currencies. Of note, the SNB highlighted that they are intervening more strongly in FX markets.

Why is the US Dollar Surging?

US Initial Jobless to Start Showing Coronavirus Impact

Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source:, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (19/03/20)

Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2 by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Coronavirus QE: FTSE 100, FTSE MIB Relief Rally to be Faded” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Rally Nearing End or Just Getting Started? by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

