Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Rally Nearing End or Just Getting Started?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
2020-03-19 13:30:00
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
2020-03-19 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $SPX opens below 2400 and is currently trading over 2.5% below yesterday's close
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.58% US 500: -0.77% France 40: -0.97% Germany 30: -1.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dffoEvwhmM
  • SARB's Naidoo: - In continuous contact with banks - Adequate mechanisms to deal with financial stress
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Factory Index Slumps by Most on Record - Bloomberg *MAR PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: -12.7 V +36.7…
  • Fed says swaps lines will be in amounts up to $30bln for Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Denmark, Norway and New Zealand $USD
  • US Jobless claims at highest since 2017 on #coronavirus
  • Mnuchin: - Economy will come roaring back after US crushes virus - Strong bipartisan support for economy - Weighing options supporting airlines
  • Mnuchin: - This wont go on forever - Wants direct checks to households - Wants Fed to restore 'some' power lost after financial crisis
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 Enormous De-Leveraging in Bond Market Smacks of Margin Call Rush - Bloomberg *Futures see $150 billion 10-year Treasuries…
  • 🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (MAR), Actual: -12.7 Expected: 10.0 Previous: 36.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Rally Nearing End or Just Getting Started?

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Rally Nearing End or Just Getting Started?

2020-03-19 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD trading around the 2016 peak
  • Pullback risk heighted in near-term
  • Longer-term, 16000+ looks to be in the cards

USD/CAD is seeing strong tailwinds from oil cratering and dollar demand, pushing the pair to the initially targeted 2016 high following the breakaway gap last Sunday. But now that it is there, it may need a breather.

The thinking is that it won’t necessarily make for the best short, as the bigger picture trend is pointed higher, but nevertheless a retracement trade could be in the works. A period of digestion would do the recent surge some good for setting up for another long trade just a little ways down the road.

The peak to cross is 14689, a level that USD/CAD was just shy of reaching in overnight trade before weakening up a bit. A convincing crossing over the 2016 high sets up for a move towards the 2002 high at 16185.

This might sound like a big target, but not really when looking at the 3-year base it has built and the run during the 2014/16 period prior to that base. Furthermore, given the historical moves we have seen markets make in reaction to the coronavirus, the 2002 high could very well be a conservative view, and at some point a revision in the target may be in order.

For now, in wait-and-see mode as things digest a bit here. Current longs from good prices may want to stick around and see if a breakout can develop. Very short-term-minded traders may look to play a countertrend trade, but will want to stay nimble. Would-be longs may be best served waiting for a good risk/reward entry before becoming too aggressive about bullish bets.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart ('may' turn down and take a breather)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (beyond 2016 high lies the 2002 high)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
AUD/USD Sinks Past 2008 Crisis Low, NZD/USD May Follow
AUD/USD Sinks Past 2008 Crisis Low, NZD/USD May Follow
2020-03-19 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
2020-03-18 16:30:00
GBP/USD Collapses through Brexit Lows Eying Further Breakout Levels
GBP/USD Collapses through Brexit Lows Eying Further Breakout Levels
2020-03-18 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.