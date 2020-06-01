We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: Loonie Rally Slams USD/CAD into Support

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: Loonie Rally Slams USD/CAD into Support

2020-06-01 18:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD breakdown testing key support zone into monthly open
  • Immediate focus is on 1.36 support zone – risk is slower sub-1.3855

The US Dollar is down more than 7% since the March highs against the Canadian Dollar with USD/CAD now probing key near-term support into the start of June trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the monthly open. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 08
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we note to be on the lookout for, “topside exhaustion ahead of the late-March trendline IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below the objective May opening-range needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” USD/CAD broke below the monthly opening-range on May 26th with the decline now testing a critical support zone at 1.3602/10 – a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range and the 100% extension of the decline off the March high.

The focus is on this threshold today with a break / close below needed to keep the short-bias viable with subsequent support objectives at the Mary 2019 high-day close at 1.3515 and the March / 2017 opens at 1.3433/35. Daily resistance at 1.3855 with broader bearish invalidation at the April low-day close / May open at 1.3945.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with a break below the median-line today challenging the 1.3602/10 support zone- look for a reaction here. Initial resistance back at 1.3708 backed by the 1.3793-1.3812. Recoveries should be capped by the April opening-range lows at 1.3855 IF price is indeed heading lower.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Canadian Dollar rally has taken USD/CAD into a key near-term support zone and we’re looking for a reaction down here today. From at trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion while below 1.38 with a break keeping the focus on support objectives into the lower parallels. Keep in mind we have the BoC on tap this week alongside US non-farm payroll (NFP) and Canada employment on Friday- stay nimble. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at –1.04 (48.91% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are2.00% lower than yesterday and 5.28% higher from last week
  • Short positions are44.10% higher than yesterday and 18.82% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 19% 10%
Weekly 7% -10% -1%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

US Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Event Risk - Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

