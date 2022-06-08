News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Coils into ECB- Breakout Potential
2022-06-08 18:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
2022-06-08 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-08 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Slowly Going Nowhere - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-08 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
2022-06-08 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
2022-06-08 08:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo

Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

CRUDE OIL FORECAST:

  • Oil prices rally and reach their best levels in three months
  • The strong demand outlook and tight crude markets are bullish catalyst for both Brent and WTI
  • This article looks at the key technical levels for WTI to watch in the near term

Most Read: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast - Trend on Hold, Stocks Stuck in the Box

Oil prices (WTI) soared on Wednesday, rising more than 2% to as high as $123, their best levels since March 9th, supported by strong fuel consumption heading into peak driving and travel season. The latest inventory showed that gasoline stocks fell unexpectedly in the week ended June 3 by 0.8 million barrels, a sign that demand remains robust despite sky-high prices at the pump for both regular gas and diesel.

The rally was also supported by comments made by the United Arab Emirates, one of the most important OPEC+ members. UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that crude is nowhere near its peak, with markets expected to tighten further once China entirely rolls back mobility restrictions, fully reopens its economy, and ramp up imports. Al-Mazrouei also indicated that OPEC+ can’t guarantee sufficient output amid little spare capacity, warning that prices could reach “unseen levels” if Russian exports were completely sidelined.

The European Union announced a partial oil embargo late May, banning most Russian petroleum shipments by the end of the year to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine and slash its main source of financing for the war machine. There is no doubt that these sanctions will worsen disruptions to energy flows, but Russia will likely redirect exports to friendlier nations such as India and China to replace customers in Europe. Yet, some barrels will likely be lost for good, exacerbating supply and demand imbalances and creating a bullish backdrop for both WTI and Brent for the coming months.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After clearing the $117 hurdle earlier this month, oil prices have accelerated their advance, reaching their highest level in three months on Wednesday. With the bullish bias intact, WTI is likely to charge higher and challenge channel resistance near the March high at $130.50 in the near term. If bulls manage to drive the price above the ceiling, there isn’t any meaningful resistance until $147, the 2008 highs. On the flip side, if buyers liquidate positions to book gains on their bullish bets and prices begin to retrace, initial support is seen around the $117 handle. If crude breaches this area, downside pressure could pick up, paving the way for a possible move towards $111.50.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL CHART

Oil prices technical analysis

WTI Oil Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Post-RBA Boost May Continue as Uranium Prices Surge
Australian Dollar Post-RBA Boost May Continue as Uranium Prices Surge
2022-06-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
2022-06-07 03:30:00
Bitcoin Paces Higher Alongside Dollar Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Bitcoin Paces Higher Alongside Dollar Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
2022-06-06 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude