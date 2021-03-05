News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
2021-03-04 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold #Gold #CrudeOil #OPEC #nfp https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/03/05/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-as-Crude-Oil-Benefits-from-Surprise-OPEC-Output-Hold.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/7MckHTReTu
  • The New Zealand Dollar may resume its broader uptrend, with NZD/USD and NZD/JPY eyeing key rising support. NZD/CAD and NZD/CHF appear to have more room for near-term losses, however.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6hD7zsNHIh https://t.co/zYKUh6mVj1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.87%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 66.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rNFAg78N7v
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hpiN5FbuNz
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.32% US 500: -0.38% Germany 30: -0.65% France 40: -0.80% FTSE 100: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B19fwTOt3O
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum look set to climb higher in the near term, as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs prove additional validation to the cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/uqdtJGoz1E https://t.co/MbQulbtGyN
  • Risk aversion is starting to take serious traction but the Dollar is also climbing after Powell's failed attempt to soothe markets. That said, I'm watching $USDJPY (sentiment below) along with the Nasdaq 100. My analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/05/USDJPY-Charges-Higher-Between-Post-Powell-Yield-Rally-and-Nasdaq-Breakdown.html https://t.co/ZskVYuIpLT
  • Copper is on track to make a sixth consecutive monthly gain as prices inch towards its all-time high. The global backdrop remains supportive despite a short-term pause in the rally. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/STEYeIG042 https://t.co/5InKDnWH1C
  • RT @globaltimesnews: China's GDP growth target in 2021: above 6 % #TwoSessions2021 https://t.co/3CdQNNOprX
  • Retail trader signals still hint that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may be at risk, placing the focus on year-long rising trendlines to see if dominant upside biases hold.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lFpzIFNmzW https://t.co/ScKuhjL27N
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, OPEC+, Treasury Yields, Commodities Briefing - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices extended losses as longer-term Treasury yields gained
  • OPEC+ news caught oil traders off guard as WTI surged about 5%
  • Commodities and precious metals now eyeing non-farm payrolls
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

Over the past 24 hours, anti-fiat gold prices extended what has been the dominant downtrend since August. The non-yielding precious metal has been struggling to compete with the US Dollar and rising longer-term Treasury rates as of late. This was further cemented by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who continued to underscore the case that the central bank doesn’t appear too particularly worried about rising nominal yields.

Despite broad-based risk aversion, which took the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite over 2% lower on Thursday, growth-linked WTI crude oil prices surged 4.85%. The likely catalyst was a decision by OPEC+ to keep output unchanged in April. Markets were anticipating production to increase by 500k barrels per day. Further boosting WTI was Saudi Arabia’s unexpected decision to maintain voluntary output cuts.

Heading into the remaining 24 hours, both gold and crude oil prices are extending their recent performance and may very well continue to do so as the week wraps up. Although, if risk aversion does continue, then it could sap some of the upside potential from WTI as it benefits from OPEC+ developments. APAC equity markets were largely trading in the red on Friday.

All eyes are on February’s US non-farm payrolls report. Taking a look at the Citi Economic Surprise Index, data out of the country has been tending to outperform relative to economists’ expectations as of late. A particularly strong showing from average hourly earnings, which can be used as a gauge of inflation, may add fuel to the rise in longer-term Treasury yields, denting XAU/USD.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices confirmed a break under the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 1715, bringing the 1658 – 1678 support zone from last year closer into focus – see chart below. A bounce could unfold around this zone, placing the focus on a falling trendline from the end of December.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices are sitting right on the cusp of last year’s high at 65.62. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading however. This can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome could place the focus on the rising trendline from November.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook
Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook
2021-03-04 21:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
2021-03-04 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish