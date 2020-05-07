Gold Prices Coiling Up for Breakout, Crude Oil Pierces Trend Top

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone
2020-05-07 05:00:00
EURJPY Drops to 3-Year Low as EU Recession Weighs, BOE Ahead
2020-05-07 02:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: €-5.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -12.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England states that Haskel and Saunders had voted to increase QE by £100bln
  • GBP/USD bounces 30-40 pips on BoE announcement #gbp #boe #Sterling GBP/USD +0.30% at 1.2369
  • Bank of England - MPC summary and minutes..https://t.co/S423C5NTwr #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • Bank of England - 'The timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early April' #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • CORRECTION: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £645B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • Correction: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £625B Expected: £625B Previous: £625B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £625B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England - Two MPC members voted to increase QE by GBP100 billion #boe #gbp #Sterling
Gold Prices Coiling Up for Breakout, Crude Oil Pierces Trend Top

Gold Prices Coiling Up for Breakout, Crude Oil Pierces Trend Top

2020-05-07 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices down with stocks as US Dollar catches haven bid
  • Crude oil prices manage to breach 2020 trend line resistance
  • BOE guidance eyed with global recession fears at the forefront

Gold prices fell alongside the bellwether S&P 500 stock index as well as crude oil prices as financial markets’ mood darkened anew. The downbeat mood drove haven demand for the US Dollar, which undermined the appeal of anti-fiat assets epitomized by the yellow metal.

Looking ahead, downbeat guidance within a monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England may keep markets on the defensive. Stock index futures are pointing in a positive direction in late APAC trade, but – as noted yesterday before similar cues unraveled – the threat of a risk-off pivot is ever-present.

That the path of least resistance favors a defensive posture probably reflects renewed focus on the emerging global recession triggered amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Economists’ baseline forecasts see worldwide GDP shrinking 1.5 percent in 2020, marking the worst downturn since the Great Depression in the early 1930s.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are consolidating in a narrow range centered around the $1700/oz figure, with the outlines of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern starting to emerge. The setup is typically indicative of trend continuation, which carries bullish implications in this case.

A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1728.03 may act as breakout confirmation, exposing the 38.2% level at 1771.30. Alternatively, invalidation on a break below the 23.6% retracement at 1677.81 seems to target 1634.54 next.

Gold Prices Coiling Up for Breakout, Crude Oil Pierces Trend Top

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices broke past downward-sloping resistance leading them lower since the beginning of the year. Resistance in the 27.40-29.11 zone is now under pressure, with a break higher confirmed on a daily closing basis seeming to set the stage for a test of former support at 42.40.

Reversing below initial support in the 19.29-20.08 zone and clearing the 10.27 level seems like a prerequisite for neutralizing upside pressure. Such a move would breach the bounds of the latest upswing and appears likely to put prices on a course to challenge April’s swing bottom.

Gold Prices Coiling Up for Breakout, Crude Oil Pierces Trend Top

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
New Zealand Dollar Struggles Despite Rosy Jobs Data, S&P 500 Wobbles
New Zealand Dollar Struggles Despite Rosy Jobs Data, S&P 500 Wobbles
2020-05-05 23:00:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.