We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups After FOMC Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-03 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High Following Federal Reserve Rate Cut
2020-03-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Rebounds off Support at Trend Extremes
2020-03-03 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (FEB) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF CPI EU Harmonized (YoY) (FEB) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index (YoY) (FEB) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Retail Sales (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Retail Sales (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • In the $USD, the currencies February rally has now been completely erased, with a bit of support coming in at a prior area of resistance spanning from 97.05-97.20 on #DXY. Get your USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/eSS4B3qPr6 https://t.co/RhKje1gI48
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Retail Sales (YoY) (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.5% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • #Gold update: emergency #FedCut helping extend short term gains tightening stop to Marubozu (midpoint of long bodied candle) initial target still 1690 https://t.co/VGsY5wOdKj
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Upswing Fizzling? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/03/04/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Upswing-Fizzling.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/4oxux1AbjA
  • Crude #oil prices are testing a major confluence support zone at 45.2W3/45 – the immediate decline may be vulnerable while above this threshold. Where is crude oil heading? Get your technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rnxSZJhJqZ #OOTT https://t.co/DTToll5eNW
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears

Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears

2020-03-04 07:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices have bounced back to within sight of this year’s notable highs
  • Tuesday’s shock US rate cut has seen bond yields fall, supporting non-yielding gold
  • Crude oil prices have gained too as the market hopes for major production cuts

Gold prices were steady through the Asia Pacific Wednesday session, retaining gains made in US hours when the Federal Reserve slashed borrowing costs in an attempt to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed’s surprise half-percentage point reduction came on the heels of a more widely expected cut to Australian interest rates this week. The prospect of lower global interest rates and, therefore, bond yields increases the attraction of holding gold as its lack of yield becomes less of a problem. Risk-free financial assets such as US Treasuries are among the metal’s closest rival’s in the haven asset sphere and, with ten-year yields there now down to record lows, the environment looks very supportive of gold.

The Bank of Canada will give its March monetary policy decision later in the global day. It may well join in the growing round of monetary easing even though surveys of economists taken before this week’s Fed action didn’t expect a rate cut.

Various Purchasing Managers Indexes are also due from around the Eurozone and US. The Chinese versions of these timely snapshots have underlined the coronavirus’ drag on that economy. Gold may get more support if a growing impact is evident elsewhere.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 20% 0%
Weekly -1% -14% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices were higher as energy markets anticipate significant cuts in production will be announced later this week.

A panel from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, the so-called ‘OPEC Plus’ group, has recommended taking an additional million barrels per day out of the market. This may mean that Saudi Arabia and Russia are close to settling well-publicized differences stemming from initial Russian reluctance to move.

US time Wednesday will bring the release of official inventory data but with markets focused on both the coronavirus and this week’s OPEC Plus meeting in Vienna it may struggle to move prices far.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -2% 0%
Weekly -15% 11% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Prices have once again soared above the broad trading band at which gold has had solid support since early January. They are very close to a resistance area which guards the way back up to 2020’s eight-year highs. It remains to be seen whether an interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada can provide the impetus needed to top those highs, but such a move should see gold back into that trading band, at least.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Hope of those production cuts have seen arguably quite modest gains for US crude oil prices so far. The downtrend channel which has dominated trade since January remains very much in command. The bounce seen in the last four days was initiated at the lows of 2019 but it’s notable that, even with significant supply reductions expected, the price is still yet to top the psychologically important $50/barrel point.

It may very well manage to rise above this area should cuts be announced this week, with channel-top resistance at $51.12 also likely to come into play in that case.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open
USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open
2020-03-03 14:30:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.