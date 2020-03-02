Australian Dollar Hangs on as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Crumbles

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: Awaiting EU Talks With UK, CPI and Jobs Data
2020-03-01 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut
2020-02-29 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks and the #Coronavirus affecting markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • RT @BloombergAsia: BREAKING: North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile, according to a text message from South Korea’s defense mi…
  • BREAKING: North Korea fired 2 projectiles toward the East Sea, according to Yonhap
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks and the #Coronavirus affecting markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/WDi2m8a1GH
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.08% Silver: 1.80% Gold: 0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EmDdewGFS9
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LBxKlxTgO4
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/5MFSfi08GV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 77.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s0WQCGwSp0
Australian Dollar Hangs on as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Crumbles

Australian Dollar Hangs on as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Crumbles

2020-03-02 01:45:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar fell no further despite more awful news out of China
  • The weekend’s official data had already primed the market
  • Could Australian interest rates now go lower sooner?

The Australian Dollar took the worst snapshot of China’s private manufacturing sector on record in its stride Monday. That was not because there was anything good about the data, but because official figures released over the weekend had already prepared the market for awful news.

February’s Purchasing Managers Index from media group Caixin came in at 40.3. That was the lowest since this series began in 2004 and even weaker than the 40.9 recorded in November 2008 when financial crisis raged. It was well below Januarys’ 51.1 and market expectations which looked for a 45.7 print.

This was yet another stark indication that the coronavirus is ravaging China’s economy and of all the risks that poses to global growth. Caixin recorded record fall in output, new orders and employment, with travel restrictions cutting supply chains. The only bright spot was the business confidence rose, as companies hoped for a recovery of which there is no sign yet.

In the logic of PMI data the 50 level separates expansion from contraction. Thanks to Australia’s famed taw material export links with the world’s second largest economy, the Australian Dollar is often the markets’ favorite liquid China proxy bet, but it held up this time because the official PMIs released at the weekend were even worse.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

That manufacturing gauge chalked up a worst-ever 35.7, with the non-manufacturing print stricken too at 29.6. Australia’s close economic links to China have already seen the currency take a huge, virus-related hit this year, with AUD/USD sinking down to eleven year lows.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

Much focus now turns to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s March monetary policy decision which is due on Tuesday. Market pricing strongly suggests that the record low 0.75% Official Cash Rate will be staying put for another month, with that possibility priced at more than 80% by futures markets.

However, some bookmakers have reportedly started to offer a quarter-point reduction as the favoured outcome in the last twenty-four hours, notably after the official China PMI data were published.

In any event the RBA is looked on as one of the few developed market central banks with scope to reduce borrowing costs further, and the markets believe that it will do so at least once this year and possibly twice.

Before the coronavirus hit, the market judged the path lower to be one the RBA would only take in extremis, and possibly with reluctance, not wanting to stoke Australia’s already massive private debt. The coronavirus story has seen that path cleared somewhat in market minds, and it’s unlikely that the Aussie can expect a lot of monetary support this year.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 28% 10%
Weekly -14% -13% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook Bullish as COVID-19 Spurs Haven Demand
US Dollar Outlook Bullish as COVID-19 Spurs Haven Demand
2020-02-29 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Gold Prices Suffer Worst Daily Decline Since 2013, Virus Fears Forefront
Gold Prices Suffer Worst Daily Decline Since 2013, Virus Fears Forefront
2020-02-28 19:30:00
Stocks Crash as Dow Jones, S&P 500 Erase Months of Gains in Days
Stocks Crash as Dow Jones, S&P 500 Erase Months of Gains in Days
2020-02-28 17:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.