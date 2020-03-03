Australian Dollar Cheers RBA Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
RBA cuts interest rates from 075% to 0.50%

  RBA: - Global growth in H1 will be weaker than baseline expectations (outlined in the OECD's report released on Monday) - Local GDP expected to be "noticeably weaker"
  RBA: - Will continue to monitor developments with great scrutiny - Too early to say how persistent the effects of the virus will be - Will ensure financial system has sufficient liquidity
  RBA: - Coronavirus is anticipated to delay progress towards employment and inflation targets - Wages are not expected to pick up for some time - Once the virus is contained, the economy is seen to be on an improving trend
  RBA: As a result, GDP growth in the March quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected.
  RBA: The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors. The uncertainty that it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending.
  RBA commentary after central bank slashes borrowing costs from 0.75% to 0.50%: - Prepared to ease monetary policy further if necessary - coronavirus having a significant impact on economic activity - Rate adjustment was in response to COVID19 outbreak
  AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (MAR 3), Actual: 0.50% Expected: 0.75% Previous: 0.75%
  • 🇦🇺 AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (MAR 3), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.75% Previous: 0.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  Australian Dollar edging slightly higher after Reserve Bank of Australia rate announcement: RBA Cash Rate Target: Est: 0.63% Actual: 0.50% Prior: 0.75%
  Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.60% Silver: 1.07% Gold: 0.59%
Australian Dollar Cheers RBA Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears

Australian Dollar Cheers RBA Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears

2020-03-03 03:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Full story coming very soon.

