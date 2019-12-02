We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-12-02 05:00:00
Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony
2019-12-01 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as China Manufacturing Recovers, OPEC Eyed
2019-12-02 08:00:00
Gold Price to Track November Range as Traders Eye US-China Trade Talk
2019-12-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join @DavidCottleFX to the top drivers for Asia Pacific markets this week - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483 #Markets #trading #APAC
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/xwyjB3Nl3X
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7372 +0.35% #DAX 13273 +0.28% #CAC 5917 +0.20% #AEX 599 +0.30% #MIB 23308 +0.21% #IBEX 9376 +0.26% #STOXX 3710 +0.17%
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join @DavidCottleFX to the top drivers for Asia Pacific markets this week - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483 #Markets #trading #APAC
  • USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/02/USDJPY-Chart-Hints-at-Downturn-Nikkei-May-Be-Topping.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USDJPY #Nikkei #technicalanalysis https://t.co/A8v1DJ8DsO
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/oiGOtGbHGC
  • RT @Scutty: The RBA has almost always overestimated Australian GDP growth since the GFC. The YY miss in Q2 was one of its largest on record…
  • Negative yielding government bonds – What are they telling us? Find out from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/F6JuhmrvPT https://t.co/KP4zdUpHf8
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/ghI26E2350 Topics included: - #USChinaTrade talks - #OPEC meeting, Aramco IPO - #RBA rate decision - US #NFP data
  • Follow-through may struggle however as #USChinaTrade talks struggle to make progress https://t.co/OGVqKdljL6
Crude Oil Prices Jump as China Manufacturing Recovers, OPEC Eyed

Crude Oil Prices Jump as China Manufacturing Recovers, OPEC Eyed

2019-12-02 08:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Growth correlated assets liked China’s manufacturing data
  • Trade news seemed less good but for once it failed to dominate
  • Gold’s price downtrend remains in control of that market

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Crude oil prices were up by more than 1% in Asia-Pacific markets on Monday as Chinese manufacturing data came in stronger than expects and markets looked ahead to December’s Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries with hope of deeper production cuts.

Risk appetite was solid in the region despite signs of enduring trade tensions between China and the US.

The weekend just gone brought news that China’s large, state-linked manufacturing sector returned to expansion this month, albeit very modestly after six straight months of contraction. Monday’s numbers backed this up with a private snapshot of smaller firms also beating consensus.

These data boosted growth-correlated assets generally and oil in particular. The backdrop remains dependent on US-China trade headlines, however, with investors still mulling the likely effects of pro-democracy legislation passing the US Congress last week, supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

The restive territory saw further protests last weekend.

Energy markets also await the meeting of OPEC and other key producers, including Russia. This will take place later in the week. Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday that deeper production cuts will be considered, but the extension of current reductions until June next year now seems to be the markets’ base case.

Gold prices slipped back as risk appetite remained quite robust, with riskier assets much more in demand.

A modestly stronger US Dollar also weighed on prices. That said reports that both the issue of Hong Kong and Chinese demands that some current US tariffs be rolled back will delay even an interim trade agreement keep the trade issue very much a live one for traders and, with it, gold’s underlying haven bid.

Markets will look with interest Monday to US manufacturing and employment data from the Institute for Supply Management.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Prices have bounced at the last significant low, that of November 19 at $55.33/barrel. Getting there took them briefly through the second, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from October’s highs to November 22’s two-month peak. That came in at $55.73, a level which has once again been topped and which now forms near-term support once again.

The upside remains effectively capped by resistance now some way above the market at $58.20. This seems likely to endure at least until OPEC’s intentions are finally known.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices remain well within the downtrend which has marked them since they made September’s highs and taken them down to lows not seen since early September.

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

They’ve settled into a somewhat narrower range since November 6, but there seems little suggestion that the broader downtrend is under any threat. Support in the $1454 area has stymied the bears on two recent occasions, once on November 12 and once at the end of the month. They may survive another test but it seems unlikely that this prop will hold for much longer, unless trade news becomes markedly worse.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Faces Resistance / Six-Month High
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Faces Resistance / Six-Month High
2019-11-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices Up, Markets Fret China Response To US Hong Kong Bills
Gold Prices Up, Markets Fret China Response To US Hong Kong Bills
2019-11-29 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.