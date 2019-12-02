Australian Dollar Holds Up On China Caixin PMI. RBA, GDP Loom

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony
2019-12-01 01:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Faces Resistance / Six-Month High
2019-11-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-12-02 00:00:00
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @next_china: China wants tariff rollback for phase one trade deal, the Global Times reports https://t.co/xgiSo7IBCH
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join @IlyaSpivak to discuss the weekly outlook for financial markets - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267 #Markets #trading
  • Optimism about getting a 'phase one' #USChinaTrade deal done has been pivotal for markets across most key assets since early September. If this gives way, a broad risk-off pivot is likely. https://t.co/iPSVIuA4gO
  • #China #Caixin #manufacturing #PMI expansion less exciting than the official read's return to the over-50 line at weekend. Possible smaller firms less exposed to #USChinaTrade goings on. In any case #AUDUSD has #RBA, growth data to deal with this week. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/02/Australian-Dollar-China-Caixin-PMI-Manufacturing.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross market weekly outlook. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/BuYlQH56Uo
  • That's the fastest factory-sector growth rate since December 2016, according to the private-sector survey. Official mfg PMI numbers were also better-than-expected over the weekend. #China #PMI https://t.co/fJQtPR8PSU
  • China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (NOV) 51.8 vs 51.5 expected, 51.7 prior #China #PMI #USDCNY
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: #Indonesia's manufacturing weakness extended into Nov, with #PMI data signalling that the economy is on course for a slow…
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: #PMI data showed the first deterioration in #Thai manufacturing conditions for 9 months during Nov as goods producers cut…
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: #Australia's manufacturing conditions broadly stagnant in Nov, as a survey-record fall in new orders and a decline in out…
Australian Dollar Holds Up On China Caixin PMI. RBA, GDP Loom

Australian Dollar Holds Up On China Caixin PMI. RBA, GDP Loom

2019-12-02 01:35:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Caixin PMI Talking Points:

  • China’s Caixin Purchasing Managers Index logged a fourth straight expansion in November
  • However, market focus was probably on the official release, which came out on Saturday
  • It showed large, state-linked firms output expanded unexpectedly

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar held up Monday following news of a fourth straight expansion in China’s private manufacturing output. A week of crucial domestic matters for the currency may have limited the impact of this data.

November’s Caixin Purchasing Managers Index for the sector came in at 51.8 for its best reading since late 2016. It was above market expectations which were for 51.5, and just better than October’s 51.7. This was also an encouraging fourth consecutive month above the line as , in the logic of PMIs, any reading over 50 signifies expansion.

The official version of the data, which covers the large, state-owned firms, was released last Saturday and revealed an unexpected if very modest return to growth, for the first time in seven months. That reading was 50.2, up from 49.3.

The Caixin headline covered a decidedly mixed picture, however. New orders were at their lowest since September, but employment expanded for the first time in eight months. It may also be that the firms surveyed by Caixin are and always have been less susceptible to trade-war winds than their larger exporting cousins.

AUD/USD had been gaining through the Asian morning and continued to so after the numbers. It’s doubtful that they impacted it the pair very much, however, with delayed reaction to the weekend’s official PMI likely behind gains for commodity currencies and equity.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart.

For sure the Australian Dollar can act as the foreign exchange market’s favorite liquid China proxy given its home country’s huge export links to the world’s second-largest economy. As a pro-cyclical unit likely to do well when investors feel better about global growth prospects it has also been closely tracking the torturous US-China trade war story closely.

However, the falls seen in AUD/USD since the start of November have had their source a little closer to home in good, old fashioned interest-rate differentials with the United States.

Australian Dollar, Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

The US Federal Reserve has steadfastly refused to underwrite a series of interest rate reductions and left them instead entirely dependent on the economic data. Meanwhile the Reserve Bank of Australia has done nothing to disabuse futures markets of their expectation that the next move for record-low Australian interest rates will be another cut.

The markets don’t think that’s coming on Tuesday, however. That’s when the RBA will give its last policy decision of the year. However, its current thinking will be eagerly awaited as will Wednesday’s official growth figures. They’re already attracting nervous glances given the weakness of business investment.

This stands to be a week in which the home economy looms very large for the Aussie.

Australian Dollar, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Firms Modestly as GDP Beats, but Still Decelerates
Canadian Dollar Firms Modestly as GDP Beats, but Still Decelerates
2019-11-29 14:15:00
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-29 13:30:00
EUR/USD Price Ignores Better-Than-Expected Euro-Zone Inflation Data
EUR/USD Price Ignores Better-Than-Expected Euro-Zone Inflation Data
2019-11-29 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD & AUD/NZD Eyes Critical Levels
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD & AUD/NZD Eyes Critical Levels
2019-11-29 10:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.