Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-18 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
  • This topic is a growing risk to markets due to potential Chinese intervention sparking capital flight. For perspective, Hong Kong is the world’s third largest financial hub. Keeping close tabs on protests, $HSI, $USDHKD, the HKMA and also outcome of US congress vote on HK bill. https://t.co/97mGE9DnEG
  • Since late July, the economic news flow from Sweden has been under-performing relative to economists’ expectations however there has been some improvement since early October. -Citi #SEK
  • Stay tuned for my Nordic fundamental outlook⚠️ FX options imply that the Swedish Krona🇸🇪 and Norwegian Krone🇳🇴 are going to be the most volatile of the G10 in the week ahead ⚡️ #SEK #NOK #G10FX https://t.co/FfeggiIjFQ
  • The $JPY has posted some rare gains against the US Dollar on its daily chart, but important channel support still holds on an intraday basis. Keep a close eye on it now. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ReMGzu6OjP https://t.co/a0Gd2IAvib
  • RT @YahooFinance: A history of Fed chairs visiting the White House https://t.co/QAVHvHlcSp by @bcheungz https://t.co/bSCkMOBiNA
  • RT @WinfieldSmart: Temp staffing (leading indicator) https://t.co/3NfRM0XMN3
  • RT @elerianm: Further to the earlier tweet on liquidity support for #markets, the @GoldmanSachs financial conditions index eased more last…
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (34.3%) of an RBA rate cut at their next meeting on 12/03/2019 #AUD
  • #RBA worried about negative effects of lower #interestrates, and that they may not have much stimulus power anyway. But still obviously prepared to go through with them. It's not alone in this dilemma. Remember when central bankers were superstars? Seems a while back.
  • Bank of Japan’s Haruhiko Kuroda mentions that the bank will proceed with powerful monetary easing and that Japanese banks currently have ample capital. -BBG #JPY
Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen

2019-11-19 00:33:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia Minutes, Talking Points:

  • AUD/USD wilted sharply as the RBA struck a highly dovish tone
  • Markets had considered the near-term bar to lower rates in Australia quite high
  • It turns out they were actively mulled at the November meet

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar went into sharp retreat Tuesday following the release of minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last monetary policy meeting which showed a central bank still very ready to cut interest rates from their current record lows.

That November 4 meeting saw the key Official Cash Rate left alone at 0.75%, but the minutes revealed that policy makers accepted that the ‘case could be made’ for a cut at that point. The board recognized the negative effect of lower rates on savers and confidence but said that it was prepared to ease further if needed in the face of considerable uncertainties, notably that over household consumption.

Futures markets had accepted that lower rates were possible but Australia’s staggering levels of household debt, the fruit of years of historically low borrowing costs, had investors pretty sure that the bar to further cuts was pretty high.

The minutes suggested that this might not be the case after all. Although consideration of the negative effects of lower rates, and the suspicion that further easing might not have the value it had in the past, still clearly lingers at the RBA, it is obviously prepared to cut further if it judges that its mandate requires that, and perhaps quite soon.

With this in mind it’s hardly surprising that AUD/USD should have taken a hit, as it did.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

On its broader daily chart, the currency is under even more pressure. A surprisingly weak set of domestic employment numbers last week really smashed the bulls’ confidence. In an environment where the US Dollar remains comparatively strong, the Aussie may well struggle much harder if the idea that its already feeble monetary policy support could weaken further.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

AUD/USD has retreated even further below its long dominant downtrend line and further weakness may put focus rapidly back on the eleven-year lows of October. Signs of a trade settlement between China and the US may see the currency spring back, as pre-eminent global growth play. But it would have to be a broad an durable deal indeed to cure what ails the Australian Dollar.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

