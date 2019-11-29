We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-11-29 00:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: DUP Rejects UK Government's Brexit Deal
2019-11-29 09:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-28 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-28 19:00:00
Risk Markets Nudge Lower After President Trump Signs the Hong Kong Bill
2019-11-28 09:55:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up, Markets Fret China Response To US Hong Kong Bills
2019-11-29 06:00:00
Trump's Trade Wars: The Global Economy is Slowing
2019-11-28 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-11-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Norges Bank maintaining currency purchases at $NOK 700mln. Reminder, it is related to the fiscal rule https://t.co/fkW0r3gVWB
  • CHF Switzerland Nov KOF leading indicator actual: 93.0 Forecast: 95.0 Previous: 94.8
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/0Jf5CBCqg1
  • EUR France Final 3Q GDP QQ Actual: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% YY Actual: 1.4% Previous: 1.3%
  • Germany Oct Retail Sales MM Actual: -1.9% Forecast: 0.2% Previous: 0.0% YY Actual: 0.8% Forecast: 3% Previous: 3.4%
  • #Germany Oct Retail Sales down 1.9% MM (+0.2% expected), up 0.8% YY (3% expected). Ouch.
  • #EURUSD wobbles as Germany retail sales seriously under-perform expectations. https://t.co/FOsjaVaCEA
  • #JPY #BOJ #Kuroda: Not Thinking About Lowering 2% Inflation Target
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7383 -0.45% #DAX 13199 -0.35% #CAC 5894 -0.31% #AEX 596 -0.32% #MIB 23293 -0.21% #IBEX 9339 -0.21% #STOXX 3697 -0.19%
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/brCDzNmfO6
Gold Prices Up, Markets Fret China Response To US Hong Kong Bills

Gold Prices Up, Markets Fret China Response To US Hong Kong Bills

2019-11-29 06:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices made modest gains as Hong Kong citizens applauded US legislative support
  • More protests are reportedly planned for the coming weekend
  • Crude oil prices slipped, with OPEC’s December meeting now in sight

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Gold prices edged up on Friday as worries about the likely Chinese repercussions to Donald Trump signing legislation this week in support of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong continues to drain risk appetite.

The two bills mean the US will review the territory’s autonomy form China annually while refusing to sell munitions and equipment to the Hong Kong police. With more protests planned in Hong Kong this weekend, China’s response will be key.

Their signing was welcomed by huge numbers of people taking to the streets of Hong Kong, thanking the US. China has already reacted angrily to the legislation’s passage, but the extent to which this anger might derail the interim trade deal to which both Washington and Beijing are reportedly close remains unclear.

At any rate, gold benefitted from investors doubts as riskier assets like equity wilted, with US market direction lacking due to the Thanksgiving break.

Still, the metal looks set for its worst week in over two years having been hit hard over the past month by trade optimism which has yet to entirely dissipate. Trade headlines and fallout from this weekend’s protests are likely to remain in overall charge though.

Crude Oil Slips, Looks To Dec OPEC Meet

Crude oil prices were modestly lower, a typical enough situation whenever risk appetite falters. Next week’s meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, is now squarely in focus.

The market suspects that current production cuts will be extended well into 2020 with regulators reportedly looking for ways to boost compliance.

Gold Technical Analysis

Despite rising on Friday gold prices remain very close to November’s low which is also a three-month daily-chart nadir.

Spot Gold Prices, Daily Chart

That low ($1446.45) comes in only a whisker above the second, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from May’s lows to the peaks of September. That’s $1,444.20 and, although it might offer considerable support in a market so driven by binary risks, if it gives way further falls will be highly likely.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Oil bulls continue to find the opening level of September 24 a tough resistance level to top. It comes in at $58.20 and, back in September, marked an acceleration of the price falls which took prices down their October lows.

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart.

The market seems unlikely to durably top this level until it knows what OPEC and its allies have planned, but confirmation of an extension to cuts could well see it left behind.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls at Risk – Loonie Trade Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls at Risk – Loonie Trade Levels
2019-11-27 19:00:00
Euro Forecast: On Weak Footing as November Winds Down; No ECB Rate Cuts Due
Euro Forecast: On Weak Footing as November Winds Down; No ECB Rate Cuts Due
2019-11-27 16:15:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.