Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices may get a lift from renewed US-China trade talks
  • Gold prices at risk if PCE inflation uptick cools Fed rate cut bets
  • Commodities may wait for FOMC before committing to direction

Marquee commodity prices did not stray far from familiar narrow ranges at the start of the trading week, as expected. Crude oil and gold prices meandered higher in what looked like retracements of losses registered late last week but true trend development was conspicuously absent as traders withhold conviction ahead of heavy-duty event risk due ahead.

The spotlight initially turns US-China trade negotiations. A delegation led by USTR Robert Lighthizer is in Shanghai today for the first round of face-to-face talks with their local counterparts since dialogue broke down in May. Hopeful soundbites from both sides praising re-engagement may mostly lift risk appetite, lifting crude oil. API inventory data might muddy the waters however. A 2.4-million-barrel outflow is expected.

Meanwhile, gold prices may backtrack a bit after the Fed’sfavored PCE inflation gauge crosses the wires. It is projected to show that the core price growth rate hit a four-month high at 1.7 percent in June. That might cast a bit of doubt on scope for aggressive easing, but traders will probably wait for the FOMC rate decision to truly commit one way or another.

Get the latest crude oil and gold forecasts to see what will drive prices in the third quarter!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are idling even as a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern and negative RSI divergence warn of topping. A daily close below rising trend sets the stage to probe the July 1 low at 1381.91. Alternatively, a push beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1447.90 eyes the 50% level at 1468.29 next.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to mark time in a narrow band between support at 54.84 and resistance at 58.19. A break higher confirmed on a daily closing basis initially targets the 60.04-84 area. Alternatively, a push through the range floor opens the door to challenge the 49.41-50.60 zone.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter