Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices struggling for follow-through, chart warns of topping
  • Crude oil prices remain pinned to support near $55/barrel figure
  • Markets eyeing US-China trade talks, Fed policy call for direction

Bellwether commodity prices are idling as markets brace for a week loaded with heavy duty event risk, from the resumption of US-China trade negotiations to a much-anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement. The former will bring USTR Robert Lighthizer to Shanghai for the first face-to-face with Beijing officials since talks broke down in May. The latter is widely expected to bring a rate cut.

It seems too early to hope that Washington and Beijing with secure a decisive breakthrough, but a bit of reassurance in the surrounding commentary from key officials may cheer investors somewhat. The Fed might quickly quash any such optimism. It has been reluctant to pre-commit and so probably will not endorse the markets’ call for 25-50bps in further easing before year-end, souring sentiment.

Traders will probably withhold directional conviction at least until the US central bank has had its say, with lackluster progress one way or another in the interim. Pace-setting S&P 500 futures are pointing to a cautiously risk-off start to the week. That might translate into slightly weaker crude oil prices. Meanwhile, gold may have to balance a supportive downtick in bond yields with a slightly stronger US Dollar.

Get the latest crude oil and gold forecasts to see what will drive prices in the third quarter!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are stalling but a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern coupled with negative RSI divergence continue to hint a top is taking shape. A daily close below rising trend support opens the door for a test of the July 1 low at 1381.91. Alternatively, a breach of the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1447.90 targets the 50% level at 1468.29.

Gold price chart - daily

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices remain locked in a narrow range above support at 54.84. A break downward confirmed on a daily closing basis initially exposes the 49.41-50.60 area. Alternatively, a rebound above resistance at 58.19 sets the stage for a retest of the 60.04-84 zone.

Crude oil price chart - daily

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter