We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
GBP Better Bid, EUR Slips, Indices Continue to Rally - US Market Open
2020-02-12 13:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: RSI Offers Buy Signal Even as OPEC Cuts Demand Forecast
2020-02-13 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • About to start, join the session below! https://t.co/Bdd3mYEpUb
  • The $AUD may be forming a near-term bottom after hitting an 11-year low against its US counterpart, but longer-term positioning hints the bias remains bearish. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/cWFsOiBCwh https://t.co/MXfZGhUrgS
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • The Japanese #Yen soared as China revised the method for counting #coronavirus cases, leading to a surge in reports. S&P 500 futures fell alongside $USDJPY, $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/13/USDJPY-AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Sink-as-Coronavirus-Cases-Surge-Nearly-15k.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/eJeLgxltzn
  • #RBA Governor Philip Lowe: - Absent the coronavirus, the outlook for Australia was improving - Virus is negatively impacting tourism (BBG)
  • Follow up: US 10-year Treasury yields plummeting along with #AUDUSD #NZDJPY. #SP500 futures taking an almost-half percent hit https://t.co/o97etukeb0
  • 🇬🇧 GBP RICS House Price Balance (JAN), Actual: 17.0% Expected: 3.0% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Consumer Inflation Expectation (FEB), Actual: 4.0% Expected: N/A Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/beJQHLJfVR
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k

2020-02-13 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar, Australian Dollar, Coronavirus – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Japanese Yen soars as China revises method for counting coronavirus, cases surge
  • Dominant downtrend in New Zealand Dollar still holds despite a less-dovish RBNZ
  • Australian Dollar prices at risk with S&P 500 futures pointing noticeably lower

YEN GAINS AS CHINA REVISES METHOD FOR COUNTING CORONAVIRUS, CASES RISE

The anti-risk Japanese Yen is gaining in early Thursday Asia trade after China revised the method for counting coronavirus cases, resulting in an additional 14,840 confirmed reports in Hubei. This is as the pro-risk Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar are depreciating with S&P 500 futures pointing noticeably lower. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices are down with anti-fiat gold prices on the rise.

The focus for foreign exchange markets will thus likely be on risk trends as the new day gets going. Investors have been largely brushing off concerns about the impact of the Wuhan virus on global growth as of late and follow-through is not a guarantee at this point. The Australian Dollar may look past commentary from RBA Governor Philip Lowe who is due to speak at a panel.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Dip Amid Surge in Wuhan Virus Cases

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k

Chart Created Using TradingView

US Session Wrap – New Zealand Dollar, RBNZ, Crude Oil Prices

The New Zealand Dollar was the best-performing major currency on Wednesday as the Euro closed at its lowest since 2017 following softer regional industrial production. A neutral RBNZ monetary policy announcement largely dashed hopes of near-term easing, sending local government bond yields higher and thus NZD/USD. Overnight index swaps are now pricing in just a 37.4% chance of a 25-bp cut by November.

Market improved as investors brushed off concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth which is now at risk. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 0.65% and 0.94% higher respectively. This did not bode well for the anti-risk Japanese Yen. The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar received a boost. These dynamics lead to NZD/USD’s best day since December as it rose over 1%.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 19
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sentiment-oriented crude oil prices also received a boost and looked past weaker demand growth estimates from OPEC due to the Wuhan virus. The Canadian Dollar followed the commodity to the upside, extending the decline in USD/CAD following bearish technical signals. Crude is a key source of revenue for Canada and can impact the trajectory of monetary policy expectations, resulting in CAD volatility.

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

Despite the RBNZ and with the Wuhan virus back in focus, the dominant downtrend still holds in my majors-based New Zealand Dollar index. That is being maintained by falling resistance from late December – pink line on the chart below. Downtrend resumption entails taking out the January low after prices cleared rising support from October.

NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 7% -7%
Weekly -7% 5% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Majors-Based New Zealand Dollar Index

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Risk Appetite Holds Up After Fed's Powell
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Risk Appetite Holds Up After Fed's Powell
2020-02-12 07:09:00
Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ
Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ
2020-02-12 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Stalls- Reversal Risk
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Stalls- Reversal Risk
2020-02-11 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.