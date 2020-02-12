Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

RBNZ holds Official Cash Rate at 1.00%. NZD pops higher on outlook.

Real Time News
  • Right on cue: #AUDNZD retreats from the tip of resistance at 1.0484 after the #RBNZ rate decision and outlook cooled easing expectations https://t.co/oDnE8JJKL3
  • #RBNZ - Forecasts could start to rise from mid-2021 - Fiscal stimulus reduces the burden on monetary policy (BBG)
  • #RBNZ: - Low interest rates are necessary in order to keep inflation and employment around target - Q1 GDP forecast cut from 0.7% to 0.4% - Most of the impact of the #coronavirus will be felt in 1H of 2020 - Expectations that household spending will increase (BBG)
  • 🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Official Cash Rate (FEB 12), Actual: 1.00% Expected: 1.00% Previous: 1.00% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • 🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Official Cash Rate (FEB 12), Actual: 1% Expected: 1.00% Previous: 1.00% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • RBNZ holds interest rates at 1.00%. Key takeaways: - Employment is slightly above maximum sustainable level - They forecast no chance of rate cut in 2020 - #coronavirus outbreak is a downside risk - #NZDUSD pops higher https://t.co/tJ9Xjo6fqn
  • LIVE NOW: Will the RBNZ rate decision stoke New Zealand Dollar volatility? Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX LIVE to find out! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/729493627
  • About to start, will be covering the #NZD outlook! Signup below: https://t.co/iRBYILcvbb
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Official Cash Rate (FEB 12) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.00% Previous: 1.00% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • My majors-based US Dollar index hints that there may be more room for $USD to rally. Where could this take EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD from here using technical analysis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6quCQmQ040 https://t.co/46JeNbgVg4
Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ

Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ

2020-02-12 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, USD/CAD, New Zealand Dollar, RBNZ – Asia Pacific Market Open

Canadian Dollar Gains Despite Some Weakness in Crude Oil Prices on Powell Speech

The Canadian Dollar gained against the US Dollar on Tuesday after rosy commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. During his semiannual testimony to Congress, Mr Powell said that the U.S. economy “is in a very good place” offering upbeat analysis despite rising concerns on the coronavirus. Increasing local government bond yields signaled cooling dovish expectations, trimming prior gains in the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

This sent sentiment-linked crude oil prices lower as well, but WTI finished the day slightly higher amid gains in Asia Pacific and European equities. The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner and the upbeat assessment from Mr Powell may also entail positive knock-on effects on the latter. In other words, USD/CAD fell despite weaker crude as the markets became relatively less-dovish on Bank of Canada easing expectations.

The anti-risk Japanese Yen trimmed some of its earlier weakness against its major counterparts, ending the day only cautiously lower on average. On the flip side of the spectrum, the pro-risk Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar only edged narrowly higher as overall market volatility remained fairly subdued.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – New Zealand Dollar and the RBNZ

Top-tier event risk during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific trading session is arguably the Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate announcement. I will be covering the event live starting at 00:45 GMT, see the link below to signup for the session. The central bank hasn’t delivered a policy announcement since November and odds of a 25-bp rate cut today are close to zero.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 13
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Technical signals in my majors-based New Zealand Dollar index show signs of fading downside momentum. That may precede a cautious rise in the Kiwi Dollar. Yet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned that the economy will be hit by the Wuhan virus. Expectations for an RBNZ rate cut by year-end are only at about 64% according to overnight index swaps. If there is room for further action, NZD/USD may fall rather.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD may be at risk to turning lower from a technical standpoint. The pair formed an Evening Star which is a bearish candlestick formation. A further downside close under the rising trend line from late January may be confirmation that the Canadian Dollar could outperform its U.S. counterpart in the near-term. That places the focus on immediate support below at 1.3208.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 10% 7%
Weekly -10% 43% 32%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar May Gain as USD/CAD Stalls, NZD/USD Eyeing RBNZ

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

