Esther George Effect: Jackson Hole, Women in Finance, Taper Talk

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Dollar Traders Focused on Powell at Jackson Hole, EURUSD Capable of 1.1775-1.1650 Break?
2021-08-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
2021-08-27 14:21:00
Crude Oil Bullish Momentum Fizzles Out as Covid-19 Risks Increase
2021-08-27 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear
2021-08-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
  • While USD/CAD rates have been carving out a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern, CAD/JPY rates appear to be working on a head and shoulders pattern themselves. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/sFk6UPBT7C https://t.co/dvUevUrFw7
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.95% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.73% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.38% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vCDFMIVP9H
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.10% Gold: 1.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/K4cZhrFVqs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.43%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7zfKPS5Zzf
  • Gold turned just ahead of key resistance levels into the monthly open. From a trading standpoint we looking for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance- losses should be limited by 1729. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/bNSmPWgG83 https://t.co/FCIRy1RZsv
  • Fed board member Christopher Waller echoed some of his colleagues comments last these past weeks suggesting one more strong jobs report could justify the start of the taper. #NFPs due next Friday (Sep 2) and next FOMC decision is Sep 22 https://t.co/fTgkzw9QZo
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels - 1834 the next big spot https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/08/27/gold-price-forecast-gold-breaks-out-after-powell-xau-usd-gld-levels.html https://t.co/N2HJ63D9jb https://t.co/97YFHQsOxK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.14% France 40: 0.10% FTSE 100: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LfC4mPBpHo
  • Fed's Waller: - I would prefer to taper MBS faster than Treasuries - We would like to finish tapering by mid-2022
  • Fed's Waller: - I do not see financial excess - Housing boom is not being fueled by a credit bubble
Esther George Effect: Jackson Hole, Women in Finance, Taper Talk

Weld Royal,

  • Kansas City Fed Chief Esther L. George headlines news with taper talk
  • At Jackson Hole, George makes big impact to a change in gender diversity
  • 8 speakers on day 1 at economic gathering are women, up from 0 in 2009

Ahead of the online Jackson Hole symposium of economic titans, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George, among the most prominent women in finance and economics, said it’s time to begin taper asset purchases. Her taper observations came among hawkish comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the eve of the first day of the Jackson Hole symposium on Aug 27. George is regarded as one of the most hawkish fed officials, and will become an FOMC voting member next year. The first rate hike looks increasingly likely in late 2022.

Esther L. George

What’s remarkable and less reported is the change in the speaker lineup. On day one, 8 of 17 panelists and moderators were women. American economist and Northwestern University professor Janice Eberly chaired the conference. In addition to George herself, women on the agenda included International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath and Kristin Forbes, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist and former Bank of Englandofficial.

University of Chicago economist and professor Veronica Guerrieri told the Jackson Hole audience central banks should maintain low interest rates for as long as possible to help job seekers move from industries decimated by COVID-19 to those that have grown during the pandemic.

For almost a half a century, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has sponsored the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium (and its predecessor) to tackle the toughest economic issues of the day. It is one of the longest-standing central banking conferences in the world, and among the most prestigious. For most of its years in existence its illustrious speakers have been men.

George changed all that in 2011 when she took the reins of the regional central bank. “When I came in, the staff that helps plan identified an opportunity to expand the role of women and minorities at the conference,” she said in a podcast on women in economics. The first challenge was to find the right women by building and tapping networks. “In year one, women met around a small table. Last year we had to move out to the full patio. We will continue to boost gender diversity at the program,” she said.

Read more about women in finance in our ongoing series.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

