EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
2021-07-29 19:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
2021-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
2021-07-30 13:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
2021-07-30 16:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
2021-07-30 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Former Fed Advisor Danielle DiMartino Booth Talks US Economy, Women in Finance & Trading

Former Fed Advisor Danielle DiMartino Booth Talks US Economy, Women in Finance & Trading

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Monetary policy, economics, finance, and trading are industries where men still considerably outnumber women. Progress is being made and DailyFX is highlighting that progress with a new series on Women Leaders Changing Finance. But one area where women have already made a mark is on American economic and financial policymaking.

As an advisor to former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, Danielle DiMartino Booth is known for her bold research-based predictions and is sought out for her insights on monetary policy in the US and abroad.

As Founder & CEO of Quill Intelligence, DiMartino Booth set out redefine how markets intelligence is conceived and delivered. A global thought leader on monetary policy, economics and finance, DiMartino Booth founded Quill Intelligence in 2018.

DiMartino Booth is the author of FED UP: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America (Portfolio, Feb 2017), has a column on Bloomberg View, is a business speaker, and a commentator frequently featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business News, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance and other major media outlets.

In this interview, DiMartino Booth and DailyFX Senior Strategist, Christopher Vecchio, CFA, walk through the recent pivotal developments in markets:

  • The Federal Reserve is gearing up to the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in August;
  • The US debt limit is approaching at the end of July;
  • And the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the US economy.

What do these upcoming events mean for investors down the road? Listen and/or watch the interview to find out more!

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

