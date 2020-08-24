US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium
2020-08-24 02:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Technical Forecast: Triangle Pointing to Higher Prices Ahead of Jackson Hole?
2020-08-23 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/86IDRjeqSi
  • After cautious weakness these past 5 trading sessions, will the #USD continue on its downward trajectory against #ASEAN FX ahead? $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDMYR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/08/24/US-Dollar-Fundamental-Forecast-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDIDR-USDMYR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/VVPbLaYbn9
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $1.17B Previous: $1.61B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-24
  • Breaking: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says lockdown in place until Midnight August 30 - BBG
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/PIBJegHEBT
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -1.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sH2xzY7nE5
  • The Japanese #Yen may stage a short-term recovery in the coming weeks if escalating geopolitical tensions stoke a resurgence of market volatility. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/mmNUF0t8Cj https://t.co/b9ZTFAQfpg
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0l54Ioe0MP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 81.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vIExLoa5SP
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/TRplihrP9t
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

2020-08-24 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit – Talking Points

  • US Dollar mostly fell against ASEAN currencies this past week
  • Fed Economic Policy Symposium, RNC source of volatility risk
  • USD/SGD, USD/MYR may look past local data for external news

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The haven-linked US Dollar mostly declined against its ASEAN counterparts last week. The Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso gained while the Singapore Dollar slightly weakened. Overall market sentiment continued improving. The S&P 500, a frequent bellwether for general risk appetite, gained over 0.7% these past 5 trading sessions.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD this quarter?
Get My Guide

USD/MYR fell the most, see chart below. This is as a Bloomberg survey of Q4 Malaysian GDP increased to 2.5% q/q versus 1.9% prior. In 2021, the nation’s economy is expected to rebound 6% after a 4.3% drop this year. Rising confidence in the outlook left the Bank of Indonesia and Philippine Central Bank on hold at the latest monetary policy announcements. This helped push the Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso higher.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – Fed Economic Policy Symposium, RNC, Consumer Confidence

The focus for ASEAN currencies will likely remain on risk appetite as that continues influencing capital flows around emerging markets. As such, it is important to take into consideration external event risk. All eyes will turn to this week’s annual Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve. Commentary that echoes the tone set by this past week’s FOMC meeting minutes could dent equities.

These included doubt over the use of yield curve control and concerns about the economic outlook. If the central bank pours cold water on swift recovery expectations, that could offer a boost to the US Dollar. That may push USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/PHP higher. Be mindful that the Bank of Indonesia is being vigilant in actively intervening in foreign exchange markets to uphold its currency.

Another source of volatility could come from the Republican National Convention (RNC). There US President Donald Trump could reiterate some of his pledges, including his approach to foreign policy. Lately, US-China tensions have been in the spotlight after a review of the phase-one trade deal was postponed. Hawkish rhetoric against China could spook investors.

US economic data continues to outperform relative to economists’ expectations, opening the door to a rosy outcome in Conference Board Consumer Confidence on Tuesday. That could be a downside risk for the US Dollar. Meanwhile in the background, the Fed’s balance sheet just swollen past US$7 trillion again underpinning the central bank’s effort to keep credit markets lubricated. More support may further sink USD.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

ASEAN, South Asia Event Risk – Singapore Industrial Production, Malaysian Trade Data

The ASEAN economic docket is fairly light this week, further emphasizing the focus for SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP on external event risk. On Wednesday, Singapore will release the latest update on industrial production. Output is expected to shrink 6.9% y/y in July versus -6.7% prior. On Friday, Malaysian exports are anticipated to drop 1.7% y/y in July versus 8.8% previously.

At the end of last week, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, excluding China, (EMXC) stood at -0.34. This is down from -0.83 in the preceding week. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Ex China) – Daily Chart

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound at Risk on Brexit Gridlock, Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Gridlock, Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus
2020-08-24 04:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Why I Started to Trade FX
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on US-China Trade War Risks, F-16 Jet Sale to Taiwan
US Dollar May Rise on US-China Trade War Risks, F-16 Jet Sale to Taiwan
2020-08-19 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.