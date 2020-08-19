0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
2020-08-19 23:00:00
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/liIeOJuXer
  • US President Donald Trump: Says will be 'very tough' on China -BBG
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (15/AUG) Actual: ¥-182.2B Previous: ¥1434.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (15/AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1434.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • The $USD may find itself in a favorable light if tension between the US and China over arms sales to Taiwan and delayed trade talks put a premium on haven-linked currencies. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/5RSuGyZmO2 https://t.co/gWJjpug4Az
  • #SP500, #Gold wobbled into Wall Street's close after the #FOMC minutes Will $AUDUSD extend losses during today's Asia Pacific trading session? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/19/SP-500-and-Gold-Prices-Wobble-into-Wall-Street-Close-AUDUSD-May-Fall.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/rGEYll8IiX
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average may fall based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Will the S&P 500 follow or set new highs? The growth-linked New Zealand Dollar could weaken ahead. Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/D8l1jnSzXN https://t.co/JrgbVjXBB6
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says preparing to use other monetarly tools if need arises - BBG
  • Fed's Bullard sees US economy contracting 4% for 2020 - RTRS via BBG
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall

S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall

2020-08-19 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, FOMC Minutes – Asia Pacific Market Open

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite wobbled into Wall Street’s close over the past 24 hours. They fell 0.44%, 0.31% and 0.57% respectively. This is as the haven-linked US Dollar appreciated against its major counterparts as the growth-linked Australian Dollar declined. Anti-fiat gold prices succumbed to selling pressure and longer-dated Treasury yields rose.

The culprit was the FOMC meeting minutes. The document showed that the Federal Reserve remains quite dovish on the economy, expressing concern about the path to recovery. What seemed to particularly catch the eyes of investors were doubts over the potential use of yield curve control (YCC) going forward. If implemented, those could even keep more longer-dated Treasury yields capped.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around the Fed and other news?
Get My Guide

Undermining the use of YCC means that certain bonds could remain driven by market forces. This relatively speaking makes gold, a non-interest-bearing asset, unattractive. In fact, recent gains in local 10-year and 30-year yields arguably contributed to declines in XAU/USD. This too can undermine the appeal of stocks, coupled with concerns about the economic outlook and insufficient fiscal support.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, a relatively light economic docket during Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session will likely place the focus for foreign exchange markets on sentiment. The People’s Bank of China will update loan prime rates, but those are expected to remain unchanged. If regional stock exchanges follow the pessimistic tone set on Wall Street, the US Dollar could have room to extend gains as AUD/USD declines.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures fell after prices were unable to pass the all-time high set on February 20th at 3397.50, establishing it as immediate resistance. This also follows persistence negative RSI divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum. Yet, a meaningful turn lower would likely have to make its way under the short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average. Otherwise, a push higher exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 26
( 00:08 GMT )
How can trader positioning signal trends in markets?
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low
AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low
2020-08-18 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
2020-08-17 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Gold
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.